Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched; Prices Start at Rs 11.85 lakh

Kia has introduced a new Aurochs Edition of the Sonet sub-compact SUV, priced from Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the HTX variant, the special edition receives a number of cosmetic enhancements to the exterior, with changes similar to the now-discontinued Sonet Anniversary Edition. Moreover, the company has introduced this new variant to their official website alongside the other variants on sale.



Changes to the exterior include tangerine inserts across multiple exterior surfaces such as the grille, wheel centre caps, side skirts and skid plates. The model also gets more prominent skid plates as compared to the standard Sonet.



Also read: carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year





Aurochs edition gets new skid plates, side skirts and tangerine accents.

Inside, the special edition gets no additional features over the standard model. It packs an electric sunroof, remote engine start, key-less go, automatic climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-drive modes, traction modes (automatics only), and paddle shifters (automatic only).



Coming to safety, it comes with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, vehicle stability management, speed sensing door lock, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, among others.

Also read: Kia EV6 To Now Be Available At 60 Outlets Across 44 Cities in India; Bookings Reopen On April 15



The Aurochs edition can be had with either the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor develops a peak 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, while the diesel produces a peak 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol is available with either a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.