Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

The facelifted Seltos is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks and is expected to be offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
17-Jun-23 11:32 AM IST
Highlights
  • Seltos facelift expected to launch in coming weeks
  • Current 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines expected to be carried forward
  • New 1.5-litre turbo-petrol also expected to be offered

Kia is expected to launch the Seltos facelift in India in the coming weeks with the updated SUV spied fully undisguised for the first time in the country. On sale in India since the brand’s launch in 2019, the Seltos has been one of Kia’s best-selling models in the country so far as well as its oldest. The SUV has sold over 5 lakh units in the country since its launch. The carmaker had unveiled the facelift for the Seltos globally back in July 2022 with the model for India arriving almost a year later.

 

Also read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Revealed
 

Speaking of the model, the India-spec Seltos facelift retains the design of the global model with a redesigned front and rear. Up front, the grille is now much larger and extends lower into the bumper while the headlamps too have been redesigned with the lower section now larger and featuring new LED DRL elements that extend into the grille. The bumper too is new with larger side vents housing the familiar ice-cube fog lamps and features plenty of cladding.

 

Also read: Kia Seltos X-Line Facelift Spotted On Test
 

The test mule sat on the current Seltos X-Line wheels though these could just be placeholders

 

Down the sides, the Seltos facelift is expected to get new design alloy wheels though this test mule sits on the current Seltos X-Line wheels. Round the back, the tail-lamp design has been redesigned. They feature a new L-shaped design with a lightbar-like element stretching towards the Kia logo at the centre of the tailgate. The rear bumper looks more muscular than on the outgoing model with greater use of cladding, a faux skid-plate element and trapezoidal exhaust tips at the base. The tailgate also seemed to have a GT badge suggesting that the facelifted SUV could continue to be offered in the GT-Line and Tech-Line variants.

 

Rear gets notable changes including new tail-lamps and a more muscular bumper.

 

The interior of facelifted Kia Seltos is not visible though we expect the cabin to closely mirror that of the SUV on sale globally. This would mean a redesigned dashboard featuring the use of soft-touch elements as a twin-screen layout housing two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrumentation. Kia is also expected to offer greater levels of equipment on board the updated model which could crucially include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched; Prices Start at Rs 11.85 lakh
 

Interior is expected to be similar to the facelifted SUV in global markets replete with twin 10.25-inch screens sitting in a single curved housing.

 

Coming to the engine line-up, expect the current pair of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to be carried forward. Also expected to be offered is the new 158 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine currently offered in the Carens. Coming to the gearbox, expect all three engine options to be offered with an automatic – CVT for the petrol, a torque converter for the diesel and a DCT for the turbo-petrol. Kia could also refrain from offering a standard manual gearbox in favour of an iMT unit.

 

The facelifted Seltos will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the upcoming Honda Elevate.

 

Image Source

