Kia Seltos X-Line Facelift Spotted On Test

In recent months, the Kia Seltos facelift has been spotted on test a number of times. In a recent sighting, a partly camouflaged test mule of the X-Line variant has been spied. The pictures reveal that the SUV's side profile and alloy wheels remain unchanged for this refreshed X-Line variant. The Seltos X-Line is currently available in only the Matte Graphite colour shade, and this same matte shade can be seen on the test mule as well.

Styling changes are expected to the front-end of the SUV, including new LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned grille, and a redesigned bumper. The LED headlights and 'ice cube' LED fog lamps appear to retain their original design. At the back, the Seltos facelift is set to get redesigned tail-lights linked by an LED light bar.





The cabin of the Seltos facelift will likely feature a new digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment unit. Previous spy shots have hinted it could get a 360-degree camera, sequential turn indicators, an electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



As the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine has been discontinued, the Seltos is left with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine delivers 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, with transmission choices including a 6-speed manual and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 114 bhp and 250 Nm and is available with a 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT).



Kia is expected to introduce a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with the Seltos facelift. In the Carens, this engine boasts 157 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices for the turbo petrol variant will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The facelifted Seltos is expected to make its India debut in the coming months.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

Image source