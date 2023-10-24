Login

India-Bound Kia Carnival Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

The facelifted Carnival seems to draw styling inspiration from Kia's latest SUVs with redesigned light clusters, bumpers and tail-gate
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

24-Oct-23 05:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted Carnival gets redesigned light clusters and a more upright nose
  • Kia likely to update cabin with new upholstery, trims and features
  • India launch expected in 2024

Kia unveiled the new fourth-gen Carnival MPV globally in 2020 with the model now due for a mid-life-cycle update. Now ahead of its global unveiling, the MPV has been spied completely undisguised on international roads. The latest spy shots provide a clear look at the updated exterior design with notable changes to the fascia and rear.


Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

 

Facelifted Carnival gets a revised grille design and new vertical headlamps.

 

Up front, the MPV gets a more upright design with a revised grille and new vertically oriented headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The bumper too is new featuring a wider central air dam and no side vents. At the rear, the sleek rectangular tail-lamps have made way for new L-shaped units - similar to those seen on the Seltos facelift. The units feature light guide extensions that flow towards the centre. The tailgate design too has been revised with the newer unit having a cleaner appearance as compared to the outgoing model.


Also Read: Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
 

There are plenty of design elements that have been carried over including the unique patterned panel on the C-pillar, wraparound rear spoiler and body cladding along the lower edges.
 

L-shaped tail-lamps with light guides similar to the Seltos facelift; the tailgate is also new.

 

Coming to the cabin, few details are currently available though expect Kia to spruce it up to freshen the model’s appeal. Expect the MPV to pack in an impressive level of equipment with Kia also likely to offer newer features as well aside from offering newer upholstery options and trim finishes.

 

The Carnival is sold globally with a range of petrol and diesel engines. While these are likely to be carried over with the facelift, expect the India model to arrive with the familiar 2.2-litre diesel unit also used by the third-gen MPV.

 

Also Read: Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
 

Coming to the Indian market, Kia launched the third-gen Carnival in India at the 2020 Auto Expo with the model staying on sale till earlier this year. The fourth-gen model has long been expected to come to India with the market likely to get the model post the roll-out of the facelift. As with its predecessor, expect Kia to bring the fourth-gen MPV to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, and to command a premium as compared to the third-gen model.

 

# Kia# Kia Carnival# New Kia Carnival# Kia MPV# Kia Carnival facelift
