Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips AddedUpcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In IndiaVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Voice-operated SUNROOF, dual displays, 360° cameras and more! | PreviewSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia Clavis MPVKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New Altroz
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?

At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Kia Clavis will be unveiled in India on May 8
  • The Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Carens
  • The MPV will get new looks, more features and better tech

The new Kia Clavis MPV is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow, May 8, 2025. Essentially, a massive mid-life facelift for the Carens, the MPV now gets a new name with the new updates. At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated model will use Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis. In any case, here’s everything you can expect from the new MPV.

 

Also Read: Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch

 

Kia Clavis Exterior 

 

The new Kia Clavis will receive a complete overhaul in terms of exterior styling. A new face, new profile elements, new wheels, and new lighting signature as well. In fact, based on the teaser and spy photos, we can tell that the MPV will come with new star map pattern LED DRLs and triple pod LED headlights, and new alloy wheels. We also expect to see a new connected LED taillamp signature and a few other visual updates. 

 

Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch

 

We do not expect to see any major changes in dimensions; however, revised bumpers could mean that the overall length will be altered. Having said that, the wheelbase is most likely to remain unchanged. 

 

Kia Clavis Interior

 

The cabin of the updated MPV is also expected to see some key changes, which are likely to include new upholstery options, possibly an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and refreshed elements. Spy photos reveal that the MPV will come with a panoramic sunroof now, which means the rear AC vents, which are currently roof-mounted units, will need to be repositioned. 

 

Like the current Kia Carens, the new Clavis too is likely to be offered both with a 6- and 7-seater cabin layout, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row. The third-row seating is likely to remain unchanged. 

 

Kia Carens facelift

(Image Source)

 

Tech & Safety

 

Kia could offer the new Clavis with an updated infotainment system with a new interface. If the carmaker borrows the unit from the Syros, the top-spec model could finally offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia could offer an updated instrument cluster as well, and revised steering controls to incorporate the ADAS functionalities. Yes, the new Clavis is likely to come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) with features like collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, 360-degree camera and more. 

 

The standard list of safety features, which includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX, hill start assist and more, will continue to be on offer. 

 

Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch 2

 

Engine Options

 

As for engine options, the 2025 Kia Carens facelift will continue to offer the same powertrain choices as the current one. These are set to include a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Spy photos tell us that there is also an electric Carens in the works.

 

Price & Variants

 

The Kia Carens is offered in six key variants – Premium, Gravity, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus and X-Line. Out of these, the Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus trims also get optional packs with extra features. The current Carens is currently priced between Rs. 10.60 lakh to Rs. 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Now it is rumoured that the Carens will continue to be on sale with the Clavis, and it that happens, the list of variants will be fewer, and we could expect a premium of at least Rs. 30,000 to 50,000 over the Carens. 

 

 

# Kia Clavis# Kia Carens Clavis# Kia Carens# Kia Clavis Launch# Clavis Launch# Clavis Price# Kia India# Kia MPV# MPV# Family# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG M9 electric MPV will be sold via the company's premium dealership chain - MG Select.
    Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
  • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
    Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • The updated model will come with considerable visual tweaks, along with new and updated features and tech, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8

Latest News

  • At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
    New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • The company had halted bookings for the vehicle in September 2024 citing supply chain issues and a high order count to fulfill
    Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India
  • The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few ergonomic changes, which had led to a price increase.
    2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added
  • BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
    Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
  • The new vehicle marks the return of the XC70 name tag after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • Cars and SUVs from the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, among others, will benefit directly and substantially from the just-concluded FTA between India and the United Kingdom.
    High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • Only limited to a few states for the month of May, the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition includes a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership.
    Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!
  • New variants of Hyundai's entry-level SUV pack in additional tech over the variants they are based on.
    Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh

Research More on Kia Clavis MPV

Kia Clavis MPV

Kia Clavis MPV

Expected Price : ₹ 30 - 32 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 8, 2025

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?