New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?

The new Kia Clavis MPV is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow, May 8, 2025. Essentially, a massive mid-life facelift for the Carens, the MPV now gets a new name with the new updates. At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated model will use Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis. In any case, here’s everything you can expect from the new MPV.

Kia Clavis Exterior

The new Kia Clavis will receive a complete overhaul in terms of exterior styling. A new face, new profile elements, new wheels, and new lighting signature as well. In fact, based on the teaser and spy photos, we can tell that the MPV will come with new star map pattern LED DRLs and triple pod LED headlights, and new alloy wheels. We also expect to see a new connected LED taillamp signature and a few other visual updates.

We do not expect to see any major changes in dimensions; however, revised bumpers could mean that the overall length will be altered. Having said that, the wheelbase is most likely to remain unchanged.

Kia Clavis Interior

The cabin of the updated MPV is also expected to see some key changes, which are likely to include new upholstery options, possibly an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and refreshed elements. Spy photos reveal that the MPV will come with a panoramic sunroof now, which means the rear AC vents, which are currently roof-mounted units, will need to be repositioned.

Like the current Kia Carens, the new Clavis too is likely to be offered both with a 6- and 7-seater cabin layout, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row. The third-row seating is likely to remain unchanged.

Tech & Safety

Kia could offer the new Clavis with an updated infotainment system with a new interface. If the carmaker borrows the unit from the Syros, the top-spec model could finally offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia could offer an updated instrument cluster as well, and revised steering controls to incorporate the ADAS functionalities. Yes, the new Clavis is likely to come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) with features like collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, 360-degree camera and more.

The standard list of safety features, which includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX, hill start assist and more, will continue to be on offer.

Engine Options

As for engine options, the 2025 Kia Carens facelift will continue to offer the same powertrain choices as the current one. These are set to include a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Spy photos tell us that there is also an electric Carens in the works.

Price & Variants

The Kia Carens is offered in six key variants – Premium, Gravity, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus and X-Line. Out of these, the Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus trims also get optional packs with extra features. The current Carens is currently priced between Rs. 10.60 lakh to Rs. 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Now it is rumoured that the Carens will continue to be on sale with the Clavis, and it that happens, the list of variants will be fewer, and we could expect a premium of at least Rs. 30,000 to 50,000 over the Carens.