Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 27, 2023
Highlights
- Facelifted Sonet to get notable cosmetic update
- Expected to pack in more tech including ADAS functions
- Engine line-up expected to be carried forward unchanged
Kia will unveil the much-awaited Sonet facelift in December 2023. Going by leaked images, the updated subcompact SUV is set to receive a notable exterior design update while the cabin looks to get only minor cosmetic updates. The facelifted SUV is set to receive new headlamps with vertical extensions along with new design alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers. The rear is also expected to receive full-width tail lamps similar to the larger Seltos. The model leaked however was for global markets and the India-spec car could have some styling differences.
Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
The cabin, meanwhile, will get more minor changes in comparison though Kia could up the wow factor with more tech. The updated Sonet is expected to carry over all the tech from the outgoing model though could also gain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in line with its sister model, the Hyundai Venue.
Also read: 2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
Moving to the engine line-up, expect the Sonet facelift to carry over its existing engine options. These include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol units. The naturally aspirated petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mills meanwhile are expected to carry over the 6-speed iMT gearbox and automatic gearbox options. Kia could also add a standard 6-speed manual to the range as well – Hyundai has dropped the option of iMT gearboxes on its cars in India.
The Sonet facelift will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
Interior Image Source
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Kia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11046 second ago
The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
-8671 second ago
The Hilux Champ closely resembles the 2022 IMV 0 concept, with the design emphasising utility and featuring flat, squared-off edges.
-2423 second ago
Max Verstappen put on a superb early defence and clinched a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Mercedes’ George Russell home.
41 minutes ago
The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.
1 hour ago
Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.
8 hours ago
Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States
15 hours ago
The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,
19 hours ago
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
20 hours ago
It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
20 hours ago
McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes
3 days ago
There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh
15 days ago
How does the new kid on the block compare to some of the established players in the segment?
19 days ago
The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.
19 days ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
25 days ago
The Seltos was highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup with 12,362 units