Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023

Kia will unveil the much-awaited Sonet facelift in December 2023. Going by leaked images, the updated subcompact SUV is set to receive a notable exterior design update while the cabin looks to get only minor cosmetic updates. The facelifted SUV is set to receive new headlamps with vertical extensions along with new design alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers. The rear is also expected to receive full-width tail lamps similar to the larger Seltos. The model leaked however was for global markets and the India-spec car could have some styling differences.

The cabin, meanwhile, will get more minor changes in comparison though Kia could up the wow factor with more tech. The updated Sonet is expected to carry over all the tech from the outgoing model though could also gain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in line with its sister model, the Hyundai Venue.

Moving to the engine line-up, expect the Sonet facelift to carry over its existing engine options. These include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol units. The naturally aspirated petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mills meanwhile are expected to carry over the 6-speed iMT gearbox and automatic gearbox options. Kia could also add a standard 6-speed manual to the range as well – Hyundai has dropped the option of iMT gearboxes on its cars in India.

The Sonet facelift will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.