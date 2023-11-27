Login

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023

Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted Sonet to get notable cosmetic update
  • Expected to pack in more tech including ADAS functions
  • Engine line-up expected to be carried forward unchanged

Kia will unveil the much-awaited Sonet facelift in December 2023. Going by leaked images, the updated subcompact SUV is set to receive a notable exterior design update while the cabin looks to get only minor cosmetic updates. The facelifted SUV is set to receive new headlamps with vertical extensions along with new design alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers. The rear is also expected to receive full-width tail lamps similar to the larger Seltos. The model leaked however was for global markets and the India-spec car could have some styling differences.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
 

The cabin, meanwhile, will get more minor changes in comparison though Kia could up the wow factor with more tech. The updated Sonet is expected to carry over all the tech from the outgoing model though could also gain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in line with its sister model, the Hyundai Venue.

 

Also read: 2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
 

Moving to the engine line-up, expect the Sonet facelift to carry over its existing engine options. These include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol units. The naturally aspirated petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mills meanwhile are expected to carry over the 6-speed iMT gearbox and automatic gearbox options. Kia could also add a standard 6-speed manual to the range as well – Hyundai has dropped the option of iMT gearboxes on its cars in India.

The Sonet facelift will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

 

Interior Image Source

# Kia# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# 2024 Kia Sonet# Kia India# Sonet SUV# Sonet# Sonet India launch# Sonet Subcompact SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
1,18,054 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.85 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.20 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
76,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
76,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
62,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Sonet

Kia Sonet
8.4
0
10

Kia Sonet

Starts at ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Sonet Specifications
View Sonet Features

Popular Kia Models

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-11046 second ago

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Toyota IMV 0 Enters Production; Launched In Thailand As Hilux Champ
Toyota IMV 0 Enters Production; Launched In Thailand As Hilux Champ
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8671 second ago

The Hilux Champ closely resembles the 2022 IMV 0 concept, with the design emphasising utility and featuring flat, squared-off edges.

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-2423 second ago

Max Verstappen put on a superb early defence and clinched a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Mercedes’ George Russell home.

Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12
Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad
2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States

MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 days ago

There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 days ago

How does the new kid on the block compare to some of the established players in the segment?

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.

7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years

Auto Sales October 2023: Kia India Registers Over 4% Growth At 24,351 Units
Auto Sales October 2023: Kia India Registers Over 4% Growth At 24,351 Units
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

25 days ago

The Seltos was highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup with 12,362 units

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved