Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- The Kia Seltos facelift is now cheaper by Rs. 2,000 on select variants
- The Seltos X-Line continues to get all the features with no changes in price
- The HTX and GTX variants now miss out on the one-touch rolling power windows
Kia India has silently updated prices on the Seltos facelift and the compact SUV is now cheaper on select variants. The Kia Seltos will now be Rs. 2,000 more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature. The reason for the price drop has been the deletion of one-touch rolling power windows on the Kia Seltos HTX and above variants.
The feature will now be available only on the Seltos X-Line, which will continue to get all four one-touch rolling power windows. The lower variants will now get the feature only on the driver’s side instead. The variants affected by this change include the HTX and HTX Plus variants in both petrol and diesel iterations. The Seltos GTX and GTX Plus variants offered on the turbocharged petrol and diesel units also miss out on the feature.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
The Kia Seltos facelift HTX range now starts from Rs. 15.18 lakh, while the Seltos GTX range starts from Rs. 19.38 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The update comes barely a month after Kia hiked prices on the new Seltos by up to Rs 30,000.
Prices on the other variants remain unchanged and the Kia Seltos facelift starts from Rs. 10.90 lakh for the HTE manual and goes up to Rs. 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec X-Line automatic. The SUV received a mid-life facelift earlier this year with a new bumper, larger grille, redesigned headlamps with revised LED DRLs, and a new design for the fog lamps. The model also gets revised LED taillights with a lightbar connected to the two ends.
The feature list is equally impressive with dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrumentation and infotainment system. It also gets slimmer AC vents, new HVAC controls, more soft-touch materials and more. Kia enhanced the safety quotient on the Seltos facelift with the addition of ADAS, while the SUV also gets six airbags, ESC, disc brakes on all wheels, three-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, 360-degree camera, head-up display, and more.
Power comes from several engine and transmission choices that have been carried over from the pre-facelift Seltos. This includes the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 11 bhp and 144 Nm, while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual on both, while the petrol gets a 6-speed IMT. The diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed torque converter instead. There’s also the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit tuned for 158 bhp and 253 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed IMT or a 7-speed DCT. The Seltos facelift continues to command a healthy waiting period.
