Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Kia India has finally revealed the prices for the 2024 Sonet facelift, which range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024. Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line.

2024 Kia Sonet prices (introductory, ex-showroom, in lakh INR) Trim 1.2P MT 1.0P iMT 1.0P DCT 1.5D MT 1.5D iMT 1.5D AT HTE 7.99 - - 9.79 - - HTK 8.79 - - 10.39 - - HTK+ 9.89 10.49 - 11.39 - - HTX - 11.49 12.29 11.99 12.59 12.99 HTX+ - 13.39 - 13.69 14.39 - GTX+ - - 14.49 - - 15.49 X-Line - - 15.69 - - 15.69

The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design. The Sonet facelift now comes with a new styling, featuring all LED lighting. This includes the crown jewel LED headlights, star map pattern LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED fog lamps and connected LED tail lights. While the LED headlights are offered from the HTX variant and above, the rest are offered with the HTK+ trim onwards. While the base trim gets 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover, now all trims from HTK and above get 16-inch alloy wheels. The higher trims also get the option between two crystal-cut alloy wheel designs.

The Sonet facelift packs a full-digital instruments display.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features are improved, with standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.

Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

The refreshed Sonet continues its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs.