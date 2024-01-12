Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
- 2024 Kia Sonet prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Subcompact SUV now gets Level 1 ADAS; six airbags are standard.
- Available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines.
Kia India has finally revealed the prices for the 2024 Sonet facelift, which range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024. Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line.
|2024 Kia Sonet prices (introductory, ex-showroom, in lakh INR)
|Trim
|1.2P MT
|1.0P iMT
|1.0P DCT
|1.5D MT
|1.5D iMT
|1.5D AT
|HTE
|7.99
|-
|-
|9.79
|-
|-
|HTK
|8.79
|-
|-
|10.39
|-
|-
|HTK+
|9.89
|10.49
|-
|11.39
|-
|-
|HTX
|-
|11.49
|12.29
|11.99
|12.59
|12.99
|HTX+
|-
|13.39
|-
|13.69
|14.39
|-
|GTX+
|-
|-
|14.49
|-
|-
|15.49
|X-Line
|-
|-
|15.69
|-
|-
|15.69
Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!
The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design. The Sonet facelift now comes with a new styling, featuring all LED lighting. This includes the crown jewel LED headlights, star map pattern LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED fog lamps and connected LED tail lights. While the LED headlights are offered from the HTX variant and above, the rest are offered with the HTK+ trim onwards. While the base trim gets 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover, now all trims from HTK and above get 16-inch alloy wheels. The higher trims also get the option between two crystal-cut alloy wheel designs.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
The Sonet facelift packs a full-digital instruments display.
In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features are improved, with standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.
Also Read: Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
The refreshed Sonet continues its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13969 second ago
The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025
12 hours ago
While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
The all-new Hero Mavrick will be launched in India soon. Hero MotoCorp has released the first set of teaser images for the motorcycle. Expect more details to be released soon up until the launch.
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
14 hours ago
JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
15 hours ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.
18 hours ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
18 hours ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
19 hours ago
In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.
14 hours ago
Kia Corporation took the wraps off the all-new Kia Sportage SUV, which is now in its fifth generation. The global launch of the new SUV will be held later this year.
21 hours ago
The Sonet continues to be offered in three key trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line. And I got to sample the latter two, in the turbo petrol and diesel guises, respectively.
1 day ago
The Kia Soul EV is based on the Soul hatchback that is on sale in several developed markets. The power figures are nearly double than that of the older version on sale on the model and Kia estimates a driving range of 450 km for the Soul EV.
3 days ago
While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.
5 days ago
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.