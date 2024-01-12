Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Midlife update for Kia’s entry-level offering in India heralds the return of the diesel-manual powertrain combination.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • 2024 Kia Sonet prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Subcompact SUV now gets Level 1 ADAS; six airbags are standard.
  • Available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Kia India has finally revealed the prices for the 2024 Sonet facelift, which range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024. Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line.

 

2024 Kia Sonet prices (introductory, ex-showroom, in lakh INR)      
Trim1.2P MT1.0P iMT1.0P DCT1.5D MT1.5D iMT1.5D AT
HTE7.99--9.79--
HTK8.79--10.39--
HTK+9.8910.49-11.39--
HTX-11.4912.2911.9912.5912.99
HTX+-13.39-13.6914.39-
GTX+--14.49--15.49
X-Line--15.69--15.69
       

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!

 

The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design. The Sonet facelift now comes with a new styling, featuring all LED lighting. This includes the crown jewel LED headlights, star map pattern LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED fog lamps and connected LED tail lights. While the LED headlights are offered from the HTX variant and above, the rest are offered with the HTK+ trim onwards. While the base trim gets 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover, now all trims from HTK and above get 16-inch alloy wheels. The higher trims also get the option between two crystal-cut alloy wheel designs.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained

 

The Sonet facelift packs a full-digital instruments display.

 

In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features are improved, with standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison


Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

 

Also Read: Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel

 


The refreshed Sonet continues its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs.

# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# 2024 Kia Sonet# Kia India# Kia# automatic cars# petrol# diesel
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on New Sonet

Kia New Sonet

Kia New Sonet

Expected Price: ₹ 9 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: Apr 24, 2024

Popular Kia Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13969 second ago

The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025

BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.

Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.

Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The all-new Hero Mavrick will be launched in India soon. Hero MotoCorp has released the first set of teaser images for the motorcycle. Expect more details to be released soon up until the launch.

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

New-Generation Kia Sportage Revealed Globally
New-Generation Kia Sportage Revealed Globally
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Kia Corporation took the wraps off the all-new Kia Sportage SUV, which is now in its fifth generation. The global launch of the new SUV will be held later this year.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Sonet continues to be offered in three key trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line. And I got to sample the latter two, in the turbo petrol and diesel guises, respectively.

Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Kia Soul EV is based on the Soul hatchback that is on sale in several developed markets. The power figures are nearly double than that of the older version on sale on the model and Kia estimates a driving range of 450 km for the Soul EV.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.

Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved