Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched; Prices Starts At Rs 10.15 Lakh
By Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
Published on September 16, 2024
Highlights
- Cabin gets sage green inserts and upholstery
- Blacked-out finish on wheels, grille, roof rails, skid plate and antenna
- Aimed to attract more sales this festive season
With the festive season just around the corner, Hyundai has launched a special edition for the Venue in India. Called the Venue Adventure Edition, it carries an outdoorsy treatment and is based on S(O)+ and SX for the petrol engine and SX (O) trim for the turbo-petrol engine. While the Venue Adventure Edition is only available with a manual if you choose the petrol engine, the turbo-petrol can be had with the DCT as the sole gearbox choice.
You can have the Venue Adventure Edition in four colour options - Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and three dual-tone colours - Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, and Titan Grey with black roof. Special changes on the outside also include blacked-out treatment on alloy wheels, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and shark fin antenna. The exterior also gets a slight rugged-looking door cladding, red brake callipers for the front disc and Adventure Edition badging.
On the inside, the Adventure Edition brings exclusive sage green upholstery for the seats, similar sage green inserts on the contrasting all-black interiors, 3D floor mats, metal foot medals, and a dual dash camera otherwise seen on the N-Line. Buyers can also get the dual-tone colour options for SX and SX(O) trims at an additional price of Rs 15,000.
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|Trim
|Price
|Kappa 1.2 MPi petrol
|MT
|S(O)+
|Rs 10,14,700
|MT
|SX
|Rs 11,21,200
|Kappa 1.0 Turbo petrol
|DCT
|SX(O)
|Rs 13,38,000
Speaking on the launch, Tarun Garg, director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The VENUE Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With it, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”
