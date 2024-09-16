Login
Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched; Prices Starts At Rs 10.15 Lakh

New ranger khaki colour and blacked-out elements are special to the Venue Adventure Edition. Available with both petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Cabin gets sage green inserts and upholstery
  • Blacked-out finish on wheels, grille, roof rails, skid plate and antenna
  • Aimed to attract more sales this festive season

With the festive season just around the corner, Hyundai has launched a special edition for the Venue in India. Called the Venue Adventure Edition, it carries an outdoorsy treatment and is based on S(O)+ and SX for the petrol engine and SX (O) trim for the turbo-petrol engine. While the Venue Adventure Edition is only available with a manual if you choose the petrol engine, the turbo-petrol can be had with the DCT as the sole gearbox choice.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue E+ With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 8.23 Lakh

Hyundai VENUE Adventure Edition 1

 

You can have the Venue Adventure Edition in four colour options - Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and three dual-tone colours - Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, and Titan Grey with black roof. Special changes on the outside also include blacked-out treatment on alloy wheels, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and shark fin antenna. The exterior also gets a slight rugged-looking door cladding, red brake callipers for the front disc and Adventure Edition badging.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue

 

Dashboard

 

On the inside, the Adventure Edition brings exclusive sage green upholstery for the seats, similar sage green inserts on the contrasting all-black interiors, 3D floor mats, metal foot medals, and a dual dash camera otherwise seen on the N-Line. Buyers can also get the dual-tone colour options for SX and SX(O) trims at an additional price of Rs 15,000.

 

Interiors
PowertrainTransmissionTrimPrice
Kappa 1.2 MPi petrolMTS(O)+Rs 10,14,700
MTSXRs 11,21,200
Kappa 1.0 Turbo petrolDCTSX(O)Rs 13,38,000

 

Speaking on the launch, Tarun Garg, director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The VENUE Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With it, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”

# venue subcompact SUV# venue price# venue car# venue nline# hyundai# hyundai sales# hyundai venue price# hyundai venue# hyundai venue india launch# hyundai cars India# Cars# Cover Story# Press Releases
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

