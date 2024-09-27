Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea

Kia Corporation has opened the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, the Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated manufacturing facility for electric vehicles (EVs). Located within Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, this new plant has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 EVs and sprawls over 60,000 square metres. Kia mentioned that an investment of KRW 401.6 billion (approximately INR 2,559.32 crore) has been made, and the new plant will roll out Kia’s range of EVs.

Mass production of the Kia EV3 commenced earlier this year.

With the completion of the Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, Kia states it is set to accelerate its EV production. Mass production of the EV3, a compact all-electric SUV, began in the first half of this year. The EV3 follows the Kia EV6, the brand’s all-electric crossover SUV that debuted internationally in 2021, and the EV9, Kia’s flagship all-electric SUV, which is slated for launch in India on October 3. Looking ahead, Kia plans to introduce the EV4, a mid-sized electric sedan, in the first half of 2025.

This new plant has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 units.

“The completion of the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant solidifies Kia’s first step as an EV leader following the company’s brand relaunch in 2021. With the goal of providing sustainable mobility solutions, we will lead innovation in the EV market and fulfil our responsibilities in helping to deliver a sustainable future," said Jun Young Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of the Domestic Production Division at Kia, during a welcoming speech at the event.

Kia EV9 to launch in India on October 3.

The company states that the transformation of the Gwangmyeong Plant 2, which was initially completed in 1987 for producing small internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, took about a year. This upgrade has converted the site into the group’s first plant dedicated to EV production, making it a central hub for next-generation electric vehicles.