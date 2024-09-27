Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea

The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant to produce Kia’s range of EVs
  • Mass production of the Kia EV3 commenced earlier this year
  • Kia EV9 to be produced in this facility; India launch on October 3

Kia Corporation has opened the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, the Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated manufacturing facility for electric vehicles (EVs). Located within Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, this new plant has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 EVs and sprawls over 60,000 square metres. Kia mentioned that an investment of KRW 401.6 billion (approximately INR 2,559.32 crore) has been made, and the new plant will roll out Kia’s range of EVs.

 

Also Read: India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range

 

Kia EV Plant 1

Mass production of the Kia EV3 commenced earlier this year.  

 

With the completion of the Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, Kia states it is set to accelerate its EV production. Mass production of the EV3, a compact all-electric SUV, began in the first half of this year. The EV3 follows the Kia EV6, the brand’s all-electric crossover SUV that debuted internationally in 2021, and the EV9, Kia’s flagship all-electric SUV, which is slated for launch in India on October 3. Looking ahead, Kia plans to introduce the EV4, a mid-sized electric sedan, in the first half of 2025.

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

Kia EV plant 2

This new plant has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 units. 

 

“The completion of the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant solidifies Kia’s first step as an EV leader following the company’s brand relaunch in 2021. With the goal of providing sustainable mobility solutions, we will lead innovation in the EV market and fulfil our responsibilities in helping to deliver a sustainable future," said Jun Young Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of the Domestic Production Division at Kia, during a welcoming speech at the event. 

 

21761 2024 EV 9

Kia EV9 to launch in India on October 3. 

 

The company states that the transformation of the Gwangmyeong Plant 2, which was initially completed in 1987 for producing small internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, took about a year. This upgrade has converted the site into the group’s first plant dedicated to EV production, making it a central hub for next-generation electric vehicles.

# Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant# Kia EV plant# Kia South Korea# Kia Corporation# Hyundai Motor Group# Kia Electric Vehicles# Kia Electric Car# Kia Electric# Electric Mobility# Electric vehicles# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
  • Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
    Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
    JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
  • The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
  • The Union Cabinet has approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore over a period of two years
    Electric Two-Wheelers Get A Fresh Boost From Govt, PM E-DRIVE Scheme Announced

Latest News

  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can also purchase it for Rs. 12,424, from October 3, 2024, onwards.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh
  • The 500th EV charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
    Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India
  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved