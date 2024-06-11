Hyundai Inster Electric SUV (Casper EV) Teased Ahead Of June Debut; Will Have 355 KM Range

Hyundai has teased its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Inster, which is slated to debut later this month at the Busan International Motor Show that begins June 27. Based on the Casper mini-SUV, the Inster is expected to carry over a lot of the vehicle’s styling cues, although it will get a few EV-specific design elements. The brand has only revealed a handful of other details about the upcoming EV and is expected to reveal the rest of the details at its world premiere.

The DRLs on the Inster will sport a different pattern than the ones on the Casper

Visually, the teaser only reveals a few minute cosmetic details about the vehicle. The DRLs, now sport a different slot-like pattern, while the round headlamps from the Casper have been retained. The front end also houses the Inster’s charging port, which is located beneath the left DRL. Other noticeable changes include new pixelated tail lamps along with 4-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin, while not shown in images, is expected to have a layout similar to that of the Casper.

Hyundai has yet to reveal any details about Inster’s battery and powertrain setups. It has however claimed that the vehicle will have a maximum range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

The vehicle will get a new pixelated tail lamp setup at the rear

Hyundai’s EV lineup in India currently consists of the Ioniq 5 and Kona. The Korean carmaker also reportedly plans to launch a range of new EVs, including an all-electric version of its popular Creta SUV in India. There’s no doubt that the Inster will also make for a very interesting product if offered for sale in India.