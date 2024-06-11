Login
Hyundai Inster Electric SUV (Casper EV) Teased Ahead Of June Debut; Will Have 355 KM Range

The all-electric Hyundai Inster will be based on the Casper, which is currently offered for sale in foreign markets
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai is all set to debut the Inster this month.
  • Will be based on the Casper.
  • Will have a range of up to 355 km.

Hyundai has teased its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Inster, which is slated to debut later this month at the Busan International Motor Show that begins June 27. Based on the Casper mini-SUV, the Inster is expected to carry over a lot of the vehicle’s styling cues, although it will get a few EV-specific design elements. The brand has only revealed a handful of other details about the upcoming EV and is expected to reveal the rest of the details at its world premiere.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh

Upcoming Hyundai Inster Teased Ahead Of June Debut Will Have 355 KM Range 2

The DRLs on the Inster will sport a different pattern than the ones on the Casper

 

Visually, the teaser only reveals a few minute cosmetic details about the vehicle. The DRLs, now sport a different slot-like pattern, while the round headlamps from the Casper have been retained. The front end also houses the Inster’s charging port, which is located beneath the left DRL. Other noticeable changes include new pixelated tail lamps along with 4-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin, while not shown in images, is expected to have a layout similar to that of the Casper.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Vs Hyundai i20 N-Line

 

Hyundai has yet to reveal any details about Inster’s battery and powertrain setups. It has however claimed that the vehicle will have a maximum range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Pending Orders At 65,000 Units: This SUV Has The Highest Waiting Period

Upcoming Hyundai Inster Teased Ahead Of June Debut Will Have 355 KM Range

The vehicle will get a new pixelated tail lamp setup at the rear

 

Hyundai’s EV lineup in India currently consists of the Ioniq 5 and Kona. The Korean carmaker also reportedly plans to launch a range of new EVs, including an all-electric version of its popular Creta SUV in India. There’s no doubt that the Inster will also make for a very interesting product if offered for sale in India. 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Inster# Hyundai Inster teaser# Hyundai Inster debut# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
