Hyundai Pending Orders At 65,000 Units: This SUV Has The Highest Waiting Period

Korean carmaker Hyundai has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2024. According to that the brand sold 49,151 cars in the Indian market last month, which was 1.13% more than the number of cars sold in May 2023. The brand has also revealed that currently it has around 65,000 pending bookings, more than half of which come from just the Creta range.

The model with the highest waiting is the Creta N Line.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We’ve seen good demand for the Creta N Line, it has the highest waiting period for about 10 weeks. We’re trying to increase the supplies as N Line is getting us some new and young customers. N Line is not about volumes, it’s about taking care of customers who want something unique. I think we can now look at reaching 15,000 yearly numbers for all N Line models combined.”

The Creta N Line was launched in March 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh, ex-showroom. It runs on a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The SUV comes with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Hyundai sold a total of 14,662 units of the Creta in May 2024, once again making it the highest selling car from the brand in India.

