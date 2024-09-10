Login
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Variant Wise Prices Released; SUV Tops Out At Rs. 21.55 Lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in 4 key trims across with 12 trim choices, and it is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.55 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.55 lakh
  • The SUV is offered in 4 key trims with two powertrain choices
  • The Alcazar also comes with the choice of both 6- and 7-seater option

The new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift was recently launched in India. However, at the launch, the company only announced the starting prices for the petrol and diesel versions – Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Now the carmaker has released the complete price list for the Alcazar facelift, which tops out at Rs. 21.55 Lakh (ex-showroom) for both the petrol and diesel automatic dual-tone models. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

 

Alcazar 11

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.55 lakh

 

With the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, the company has also introduced a new entry-level variant for the SUV called the Executive, which was not available with the pre-facelift model. This has brought down the starting price of the Alcazar by around Rs. 2 lakh, compared to the pre-facelift model. Like before, you get a 7-seater cabin layout as standard, with an optional 6-seater layout from Platinum trim and above.

 

Hyundai Alcazar1.5 Turbo Petrol MT1.5 Turbo Petrol AT1.5 Diesel MT1.5 Diesel AT
Executive 7SRs. 14.99 Lakh-Rs. 15.99 Lakh-
Executive 7S MatteRs. 15.14 Lakh-Rs. 16.14 Lakh-
Prestige 7SRs. 17.18 Lakh-Rs. 17.18 Lakh-
Prestige 7S MatteRs. 17.33 Lakh-Rs. 17.33 Lakh-
Platinum 7SRs. 19.46 LakhRs. 20.91 LakhRs. 19.46 LakhRs. 20.91 Lakh
Platinum 6S Rs. 21 Lakh Rs. 21 Lakh
Platinum 7S DT/MatteRs. 19.61 LakhRs. 21.06 LakhRs. 19.61 LakhRs. 21.06 lakh
Platinum 6S DT/Matte-Rs. 21.15 Lakh-Rs. 21.15 Lakh
Signature 7S-Rs. 21.20 Lakh-Rs. 21.20 Lakh
Signature 7S DT/Matte-Rs. 21.35 Lakh-Rs. 21.35 Lakh
Signature 6S-Rs. 21.40 Lakh-Rs. 21.40 Lakh
Signature 6S DT/MT-Rs. 21.55 Lakh-Rs. 21.55 Lakh

 

All variants of the Alcazar are offered in matte colour option, which will cost you an extra Rs. 15,000. At the same time, all variants from Platinum and above come with the choice of dual-tone colour as well, which again costs an extra Rs. 15,000. 

 

Alcazar 9

All variants from Platinum and above come with the choice of dual-tone colour, which costs an extra Rs. 15,000

 

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with a host of new and updated features and tech enhancements as well. These include full-LED lighting, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sequential turn indicators connected to LED taillights, panoramic sunroof. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features

 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

The Alcazar comes in both a 7-seater and 6-seater layout from Platinum trim and above

 

Inside, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation, rear blinds, and voice commands which also support regional languages. The SUV also gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and Hyundai’s Bluelink-connected car tech. For safety, there are six airbags as standard along with other hardware like hill-assist, ESC, drive modes, all four disc brakes, TPMS and level 2 ADAS. 

 

 

As for the powertrains, there are two engine options, both available with a manual and an automatic transmission. You get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine, which has an output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi producing 114bhp and 250Nm which is available with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic. While the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl for manual and 18kmpl for the DCT, the diesel engine claims to offer 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

