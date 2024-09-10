2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Variant Wise Prices Released; SUV Tops Out At Rs. 21.55 Lakh
Published on September 10, 2024
Highlights
- The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.55 lakh
- The SUV is offered in 4 key trims with two powertrain choices
- The Alcazar also comes with the choice of both 6- and 7-seater option
The new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift was recently launched in India. However, at the launch, the company only announced the starting prices for the petrol and diesel versions – Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Now the carmaker has released the complete price list for the Alcazar facelift, which tops out at Rs. 21.55 Lakh (ex-showroom) for both the petrol and diesel automatic dual-tone models.
Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
The Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.55 lakh
With the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, the company has also introduced a new entry-level variant for the SUV called the Executive, which was not available with the pre-facelift model. This has brought down the starting price of the Alcazar by around Rs. 2 lakh, compared to the pre-facelift model. Like before, you get a 7-seater cabin layout as standard, with an optional 6-seater layout from Platinum trim and above.
|Hyundai Alcazar
|1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
|1.5 Turbo Petrol AT
|1.5 Diesel MT
|1.5 Diesel AT
|Executive 7S
|Rs. 14.99 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 15.99 Lakh
|-
|Executive 7S Matte
|Rs. 15.14 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 16.14 Lakh
|-
|Prestige 7S
|Rs. 17.18 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 17.18 Lakh
|-
|Prestige 7S Matte
|Rs. 17.33 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 17.33 Lakh
|-
|Platinum 7S
|Rs. 19.46 Lakh
|Rs. 20.91 Lakh
|Rs. 19.46 Lakh
|Rs. 20.91 Lakh
|Platinum 6S
|Rs. 21 Lakh
|Rs. 21 Lakh
|Platinum 7S DT/Matte
|Rs. 19.61 Lakh
|Rs. 21.06 Lakh
|Rs. 19.61 Lakh
|Rs. 21.06 lakh
|Platinum 6S DT/Matte
|-
|Rs. 21.15 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 21.15 Lakh
|Signature 7S
|-
|Rs. 21.20 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 21.20 Lakh
|Signature 7S DT/Matte
|-
|Rs. 21.35 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 21.35 Lakh
|Signature 6S
|-
|Rs. 21.40 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 21.40 Lakh
|Signature 6S DT/MT
|-
|Rs. 21.55 Lakh
|-
|Rs. 21.55 Lakh
All variants of the Alcazar are offered in matte colour option, which will cost you an extra Rs. 15,000. At the same time, all variants from Platinum and above come with the choice of dual-tone colour as well, which again costs an extra Rs. 15,000.
All variants from Platinum and above come with the choice of dual-tone colour, which costs an extra Rs. 15,000
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with a host of new and updated features and tech enhancements as well. These include full-LED lighting, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sequential turn indicators connected to LED taillights, panoramic sunroof.
Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
The Alcazar comes in both a 7-seater and 6-seater layout from Platinum trim and above
Inside, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation, rear blinds, and voice commands which also support regional languages. The SUV also gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and Hyundai’s Bluelink-connected car tech. For safety, there are six airbags as standard along with other hardware like hill-assist, ESC, drive modes, all four disc brakes, TPMS and level 2 ADAS.
As for the powertrains, there are two engine options, both available with a manual and an automatic transmission. You get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine, which has an output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi producing 114bhp and 250Nm which is available with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic. While the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl for manual and 18kmpl for the DCT, the diesel engine claims to offer 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic.
