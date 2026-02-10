Ferrari’s First EV Named Luce; Retro-Style Interior Revealed

Ferrari has provided new details on its upcoming first-ever EV, including its name - Luce or ‘Light’ in Italian. We also get our first look at the EV’s interior, following a retro-inspired design replete with physical toggle switches on the centre console, a retro-styled steering and a digital instrument cluster that looks close to analogue.

Ferrari says that the Luce will be its first car to feature the instrument binacle mounted on the steering column, letting it move with the steering to maintain an optimum viewing angle. While the three dial cutouts in the binacle, while looking inspired by Ferrari’s retro dials from the past, are all digital units. They utilise a unique layered OLED display design featuring two overlapping displays to offer a three-dimensional display. Ferrari says the three dials are part of one singular display rather than three individual screens.

The steering also looks to take a retro-inspired design direction, looking akin to units found in the likes of the Ferrari F40 and F50. The centre features the use of leather, while the aluminium frame is visible in the exposed spokes. As with other new Ferraris, all driver-related controls are featured on the steering wheel itself. Additionally, in line with the recent Amalfi and Testarossa, the buttons are physical and not capacitive touch.



The use of aluminium is also visible on the dashboard with a thick slab running its width. It houses the retro-styled circular air-con vents and the mounting for the free-standing centre display. The centre console display is mounted on a ball joint and capable of being adjusted towards the driver or passenger. The screen features the use of Corning Fusion5 Glass with a mechanical clock also integrated into the top corner of the unit. A row of physical buttons sits below the display, with Ferrari also integrating a handrest into the floating unit for easier operation.



As for the clock, Ferrari says that it features a unique movement with three individual motors powering each of the clock’s three arms. The unit features four modes – clock, chronograph, compass, and launch control.



Another highlight is the floor console between the seats that features a shift-by-wire selector made entirely out of Corning Fusion5 Glass. A key dock sits alongside the shifter, with the vehicle key itself also made from the same glass. Ferrari says that the Luce’s key features the first application of colour-changing E-Ink in its range, with the yellow Ferrari badge turning black when the key is docked in its housing.

Previously, Ferrari has already revealed details on the powertrain of the new EV, confirming a quad motor set-up making in excess of 1000 bhp paired with a 122 kWh battery. The EV is also set to offer a range of over 500 km on a full charge.