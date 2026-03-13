car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Is Compact SUV Of The Year

Not only has Tata Motors created a buzz on the internet when they brought back the iconic nameplate, but the Sierra has also bagged our coveted 2026 car&bike Compact SUV of the Year Award. Having tough competition in the segment, namely, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Hyundai Creta Electric, the Sierra came up on top without a fight.

With three engine options, multiple gearbox choices and a design that harks back to the original one, the Sierra is one of the most refined Tata off late. It improves upon all the shortcomings and moves the goal post further with the things Tata already excels at – like the ride quality. It’s also one of the most feature loaded SUV, looks handsome, and offers a genuinely spacious in-cabin experience. And to top it all, like all other

Tata cars, this one too is high on safety.

Prices for the Sierra range between Rs 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh (ex-showroom), and its competition is tough. Because its aiming to dethrone the Creta/Seltos as people’s favourite, while also trying to offer the driving connect as the Taigun/Kushaq, or the reliability of the Elevate. What works for it, firstly, is that it's capitalising on its nameplate and nostalgia. The Sierra does have a lot of people's aspirations and expectations riding on it. And it delivers that with a very refined turbo petrol engine, which is smooth but not sporty or fuel efficient. Then there's the long list of features, improved ergonomics and the fantastic ride quality that takes it home.