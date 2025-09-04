HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 HighlightsTVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABSHyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In IndiaGST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Level 2 ADAS, 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating! | First Look2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9Leapmotor B10
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures

The Ntorq 150 is the most powerful TVS scooter ever, with a claimed top speed of 104 kmph.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ntorq 150 is offered in two variants: Standard and TFT
  • Base variant is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, tops-spec at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Dimensions are identical to the Ntorq 125

TVS Motor Company has added a new scooter to its lineup with the launch of the Ntorq 150 in India. The scooter comes in two variants, priced at Rs 1.19 lakh for the base model and Rs 1.29 lakh for the top-spec version (both ex-showroom). Positioned above the Ntorq 125, the new 150cc model is now the largest petrol scooter in TVS’ range. It’s built on the same platform as the Ntorq 125 but brings a larger engine and a few upgrades. Here's a detailed look at what it offers. 

 

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS

 

TVS N Torq 150 29

Starting with the design, the Ntorq 150 has a sporty look, featuring sharp lines along the apron and side panels, with prominent cuts and creases. 

TVS N Torq 150 31

The front gets a quad projector headlamps positioned high on the front apron, complemented by split LED daytime running lights placed lower down. 

 

TVS N Torq 150 28

 It also includes aerodynamic winglets, which TVS says are not just cosmetic but have a functional purpose. 

TVS N Torq 150 15

The handlebar has been left exposed to give the scooter a motorcycle-inspired look, and it comes with adjustable brake levers.

TVS N Torq 150 41

As for the powertrain, it uses a reworked version of the Ntorq 125’s motor, featuring a larger bore and longer stroke, along with lighter pistons and an integrated starter generator (ISG) that adds mild hybrid functionality.

TVS N Torq 150 35

The 149.7 cc engine produces a peak output of 12.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm. TVS has also updated the continuously variable transmission (CVT) on the 125 cc model. 

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights

 

TVS N Torq 150 38

Citing these changes, TVS claims the Ntorq 150 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 104 kmph.  

TVS N Torq 150 25

The frame remains the same as the one used in the Ntorq 125. Dimensions such as length, wheelbase (1,285 mm), ground clearance (155 mm), underseat storage (22 litres), and fuel tank capacity (5.8 litres) are unchanged from the Ntorq 125. 

TVS N Torq 150 27

TVS has also retained the 12-inch wheels and the same tyre sizes. The scooter weighs in at 115 kg (kerb), while the seat stands at 770 mm tall, with a length of 765 mm. 

TVS N Torq 150 20

In terms of features, the top variant of the Ntorq 150 comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT colour display that includes a rev counter, lap timer, and other data. 

 

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

 

TVS N Torq 150 12

For safety, the Ntorq 150 gets a front disc brake paired with a single-channel ABS system supplied by Bosch. A switchable traction control system is also offered as part of the standard equipment. 
 

# TVS Ntorq 150# TVS Ntorq 150 Launched# TVS Ntorq 150 Price# TVS Ntorq 150 Specification# TVS Ntorq 150 In Pictures# TVS Ntorq 150 Images# TVS Ntorq 150 Pictures# Ntorq 150 Launched# Ntorq 150# Ntorq 150 Image Gallery# TVS Ntorq 150 Detailed Images# TVS Ntorq 150 Details# TVS Ntorq 150 Spec# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • TVS has entered the 150 cc scooter segment with the new Ntorq 150, its quickest and most powerful petrol scooter yet.
    TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights
  • The first addition to the Ntorq family since the launch of the 125 more than seven years ago, the Ntorq 150 is the quickest, most powerful petrol scooter from TVS till date.
    TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS

Latest News

  • The Ntorq 150 is the most powerful TVS scooter ever, with a claimed top speed of 104 kmph.
    TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures
  • TVS has entered the 150 cc scooter segment with the new Ntorq 150, its quickest and most powerful petrol scooter yet.
    TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights
  • The first addition to the Ntorq family since the launch of the 125 more than seven years ago, the Ntorq 150 is the quickest, most powerful petrol scooter from TVS till date.
    TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS
  • Hyundai has also announced some feature updates for select variants of the i20 and the Alcazar.
    Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India
  • Just in time for the festive rush, the Indian government has revised GST rates on two-wheelers, slashing taxes on up to 350cc, but increasing it sharply for larger-capacity models.
    GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
  • There was speculation before the council meeting that EVs will be put in separate tax slabs based on how they are priced.
    Electric Vehicles To Continue With Lowest GST Rates Across All Segments
  • The Govt has announced a rationalization of GST slabs and in most cases the applicable taxes have been reduced
    GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper
  • Hyundai Creta Electric gets 3 new variants - Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), Executive (O) (51.4kWh). It also offers an increased range of 420 km (42 kWh) and 510 km (51.4 kWh).
    Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
  • The brand has announced that it intends to make electric mobility affordable by launching EV models of its iconic small cars
    Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures