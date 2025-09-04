TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures

TVS Motor Company has added a new scooter to its lineup with the launch of the Ntorq 150 in India. The scooter comes in two variants, priced at Rs 1.19 lakh for the base model and Rs 1.29 lakh for the top-spec version (both ex-showroom). Positioned above the Ntorq 125, the new 150cc model is now the largest petrol scooter in TVS’ range. It’s built on the same platform as the Ntorq 125 but brings a larger engine and a few upgrades. Here's a detailed look at what it offers.

Starting with the design, the Ntorq 150 has a sporty look, featuring sharp lines along the apron and side panels, with prominent cuts and creases.

The front gets a quad projector headlamps positioned high on the front apron, complemented by split LED daytime running lights placed lower down.

It also includes aerodynamic winglets, which TVS says are not just cosmetic but have a functional purpose.

The handlebar has been left exposed to give the scooter a motorcycle-inspired look, and it comes with adjustable brake levers.

As for the powertrain, it uses a reworked version of the Ntorq 125’s motor, featuring a larger bore and longer stroke, along with lighter pistons and an integrated starter generator (ISG) that adds mild hybrid functionality.

The 149.7 cc engine produces a peak output of 12.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm. TVS has also updated the continuously variable transmission (CVT) on the 125 cc model.

Citing these changes, TVS claims the Ntorq 150 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 104 kmph.

The frame remains the same as the one used in the Ntorq 125. Dimensions such as length, wheelbase (1,285 mm), ground clearance (155 mm), underseat storage (22 litres), and fuel tank capacity (5.8 litres) are unchanged from the Ntorq 125.

TVS has also retained the 12-inch wheels and the same tyre sizes. The scooter weighs in at 115 kg (kerb), while the seat stands at 770 mm tall, with a length of 765 mm.

In terms of features, the top variant of the Ntorq 150 comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT colour display that includes a rev counter, lap timer, and other data.

For safety, the Ntorq 150 gets a front disc brake paired with a single-channel ABS system supplied by Bosch. A switchable traction control system is also offered as part of the standard equipment.

