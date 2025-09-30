Michelin Unveils Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Tyre Range
- Made-in-India tyres to hit shelves in H1 2025
- Primacy 5, Pilot Sport 5 & LTX series to be locally manufactured
- Primacy 5 to be the first made-in-India passenger vehicles tyres from Michelin
Michelin Tyres India has rolled out its first made-in-India passenger vehicle tyres from its plant in Chennai. Set to cater to the premium car buyer, the tyres will be offered in sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches, with Michelin stating that it will primarily target aftermarket buyers. The made-in-India series of tyres will include models such as the Pilot Sport 5, Primacy 5 and the LTX series.
For now, dealers across the country will continue to stock imported tyres, as Michelin says that the made-in-India units are still undergoing testing and certification processes. A market launch is expected in the first half of 2026, with prices expected to be announced around the same time. The first series to be launched will be the Primacy 5.
The new tyres will roll out of Michelin’s new passenger vehicle tyre manufacturing facility at its Chennai plant set-up at a cost of Rs 686 crore. The facility, Michelin says, is capable of rolling out multiple tyre sizes from the same production line and will initially boost the company’s overall production capacity in India to 54,000 tonnes.
Michelin says that target buyers for its made-in-India range will primarily be premium vehicle owners with no plans in place to offer tyres under 16 inches. The company also added that it would continue to import other series of vehicle tyres into India, with any further plans of local manufacturing to be taken at a later stage.
