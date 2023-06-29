La Poste Collaborates With Michelin To Introduce Uptis Puncture-Proof Tyres Into Its Delivery Fleet

La Poste, the French postal service, has collaborated with Michelin, a tire manufacturer, to introduce the Michelin Uptis puncture-proof tires into its delivery fleet. The partnership, which will span for 2 years will initially see the deployment of three vehicles fitted with Michelin Uptis tires, with 40 vehicles to follow by 2024.

The Uptis, which stands for Unique Puncture-proof Tire System is a totally new concept from Michelin and is puncture-proof in nature. The tires come with see-through sidewalls which feature numerous connecting elements made of glass-reinforced plastic. As a result, users will never have to refill their tyres or worry about wear. The company, which is set to launch this new bit of tech in 2024 says that the tire also has benefits on the environmental side of things as it will see a reduction in the number of tyres in landfills across the world.

Philippe Dorge, Deputy Managing Director of the La Poste Group's Services-Letters-Parcels branch, expressed “We are particularly happy to collaborate with Michelin, whose know-how and innovations have been serving our mobility for more than a century. We deliver letters and parcels throughout France, 6 days a week, with postmen and women who travel the equivalent of 50 times the circumference of the earth every day. We need reliable vehicles that offer total safety on the road while limiting our environmental footprint. We are expecting performance and total peace of mind from the revolutionary Michelin Uptis tires.”

Bruno De Feraudy, Director of OEM activities for the Michelin Group stated that “The Michelin Uptis tire is a major innovation in the tire sector and is a key step in the development of a fully sustainable tire by 2050. It is the result of some fifty patents in terms of tire structure and high-tech materials. It demonstrates Michelin’s capacity to innovate in favour of a safer mobility that is kinder to the environment. We are delighted that La Poste, the biggest vehicle fleet in France with 50,000 vehicles, i.e., the biggest French company, has chosen the Michelin Uptis tyre”