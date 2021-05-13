carandbike logo
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away

Since Dec 2017, Mohan has been Head of Business of Michelin for India and the SAARC countries. He has pioneered the company's growth in the country and was instrumental in the company's expansion in the country.

Ameya Naik
Mohan Kumar, Head of Michelin India, passed away after battling with Covid-19. He was 53. He joined the company in 2005 as head of the passenger car tyre sales and since then held leadership roles both in Michelin India and the Michelin USA. Since Dec 2017, Mohan has been Head of Business of Michelin for India and the SAARC countries. He has pioneered the company's growth in the country and was instrumental in the company's expansion in the country.

Kumar joined the company in 2005 as head of the passenger car tyre sales and since then held leadership roles both in Michelin India and the Michelin USA

A graduated from NIT Trichy, Kumar held a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering and did his post-graduation in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in 1993. Prior to joining Michelin, Mohan worked in various Indian and multinational companies in the Marketing and Sales domain across a spectrum of industries including earthmoving equipment, toys, sports equipment and watches.

Michelin India has put out a statement saying, "Mohan was a valued member of the Michelin Group in India who helped establish brand Michelin in the country. His untimely demise is a great loss to both Michelin as well as the Automotive Industry in India. Please keep Mohan's family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time."

