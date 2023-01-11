Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India

BYD India showcases the upcoming BYD Seal electric sedan in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming BYD Seal electric sedan will join the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV later this year in the company’s EV-only portfolio. Globally, the BYD Seal electric sedan rivals the Tesla Model 3 while it doesn’t compete with any EV. The fully electric model is a follow-up to the Ocean-X concept and will be based on BYD’s new electric architecture called the e-platform 3.0.

The BYD Seal electric Seal measures 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,460 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Those dimensions make it slightly larger than the Tesla Model 3 and more in line with the Nio ET5 and the BMW i3. The interior of the BYD Seal electric sedan consists of a massive free-standing infotainment touchscreen taking the role of a centre-console, identical to the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV.

The BYD Seal electric sedan comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 bhp or 308 bhp, while the flagship features a dual-motor setup. This combines a 214 bhp motor at the front and a 308 bhp motor at the rear allowing a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds. Depending on the configuration, BYD’s Blade 800V battery allows a range of 550 km, 650 km, or 700 km. Similarly, the weight of the EV is ranging from 1,885 kg to 2,150 kg.

