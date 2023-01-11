Auto Expo 2023: MG Marvel R Makes India Debut

MG showcased the new Marvel R SUV in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. The Marvel R replaced the Marvel X SUV – showcased at the last Auto Expo in 2020 – in global markets last year and featured a sleeker design along with a new tri-motor all-wheel drive configuration.

The electric compact SUV's tri-motor setup puts out 284 bhp and 665 Nm torque, which is good enough to propel the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. The coupe SUV also gets a WLTP certified range of 402 km per charge.

On the inside, the SUV is tech laden as expected. It gets a dual display set up with a 19.4-inch screen dominating the center console, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. It also gets features like wireless smartphone charging, and a Bose 9-speaker surround sound system.

