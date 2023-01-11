Auto Expo 2023: New Tork Kratos X And Updated Kratos R Introduced

Pune-based electric start-up, Tork Motors, has introduced the updated and Kratos R, and a new top-spec Kratos X at the ongoing Auto Expo. The models come with new colour options and sportier livery. The Kratos R is now offered in two new black and white colours, while the Kratos X comes in sporty blue colour with florescent green highlights. While deliveries for the updated Kratos R will commence in February 2023, while the Kratos X will go on sale around June 2023.

The new Tork Kratos X now comes with an updated electric motor that offers improved power and torque, along with a new light-weight aluminium swingarm, and a new 7-inch touchscreen unit. The company has not revealed the revised tech specifications, however, the company will share the details closer to its launch. Test rides for the Kratos X will commence around March-April 2023.

Additionally, the company has also introduced a range of different accessories like panniers, and portable charger for the motorcycles, which will be launched soon.

As for the Tork Kratos R, it packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.