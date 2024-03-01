Login

Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31

Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up Tork Motors has slashed the price of the Kratos R to boost sales before the FAME-II scheme ends later this month.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

  • Tork Kratos R priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the month of March.
  • Price cut likely triggered by need to exhaust inventory before FAME-II scheme ends.
  • Electric two-wheeler prices may go up from April once central subsidy is withdrawn.

Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Tork Motors has joined other EV brands in offering a hefty discount on its two-wheeler for the month of March. The Tork Kratos R is available at Rs 1.50 lakh, a full Rs 37,500 cheaper than its usual sticker price of Rs 1.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), till March 31, which will also be the last day of the FAME-II subsidy scheme. The reduction in price is effectively only Rs 15,000, as Tork has been offering a Rs 22,500 discount on the bike since the end of 2023.

 

Tork, which sold just short of 1,600 motorcycles last year, is understood to be sitting on a substantial inventory having sold just 364 units in the first two months of 2024 (as per registration data on VAHAN), and the price cut for this month is likely a step towards clearing out existing stock of the Kratos R before the central government withdraws subsidy support from the start of April. The Kratos R currently qualifies for a Rs 22,500 FAME-II subsidy, but the government has clarified that the subsidy scheme will surely expire on March 31, 2024.

 

Tork delivered just shy of 1,600 motorcycles in 2023.

 

In October, Tork introduced the Eco+ ride mode for its motorcycle, promising a significant extension in the bike's actual range, taking it to over 150 km. However, this ride mode limits top speed to 35 kmph. The previous most efficient mode, Eco, enabled a real-world range of up to 120 kilometres, with a top speed of 50 kmph.

 

A number of electric two-wheeler manufacturers have been pushing sales of their models in the last few weeks with the help of heavy discounts. At present, the central subsidy scheme is set to expire this month, and there is no clarity on if there will be any consumer-oriented subsidy support for electric vehicles going forward, so it is likely that electric two-wheelers may get yet more expensive, at least in the near term.

