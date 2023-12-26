Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023

As part of a year-end offer, Tork Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs 22,000 on the Kratos R electric motorcycle. The offer is only valid till December 31st and applies to both the Kratos R and its more affordable Urban trim. The Kratos R retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), while the more affordable Urban variant can be had for Rs 20,000 less.

Also Read: Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM

The Tork Kratos R witnessed a substantial price hike mid-2023.

Tork recently introduced a new ECO+ ride mode for the Kratos R motorcycle, in addition to the Eco, City and Sport modes. This new mode enables riders to cover over 150 kilometres on a full charge, as per Tork, but limits its top speed to 35 kmph.

Also Read: Tork Kratos R Urban Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh: Kratos With A One-Month ‘Free Trial’

The Kratos R gets a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which grants real-world range figures of up to 120 km in Eco mode, 100 km in City mode and 70 km in Sport mode. It has an axial flux permanent magnet motor with a continuous output of 6 bhp and peak outputs of 12 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, which lets it complete the 0-40 kph sprint in a claimed 3.5 seconds, and max out at 105 kmph.