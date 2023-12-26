Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- Tork is offering a discount of Rs 22,000 on the Kratos R.
- The offer is valid till December 31.
- The Tork Kratos R has an ECO+ ride mode which enables riders to cover distances of up to 150 km on a full charge.
As part of a year-end offer, Tork Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs 22,000 on the Kratos R electric motorcycle. The offer is only valid till December 31st and applies to both the Kratos R and its more affordable Urban trim. The Kratos R retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), while the more affordable Urban variant can be had for Rs 20,000 less.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
The Tork Kratos R witnessed a substantial price hike mid-2023.
Tork recently introduced a new ECO+ ride mode for the Kratos R motorcycle, in addition to the Eco, City and Sport modes. This new mode enables riders to cover over 150 kilometres on a full charge, as per Tork, but limits its top speed to 35 kmph.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R Urban Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh: Kratos With A One-Month ‘Free Trial’
The Kratos R gets a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which grants real-world range figures of up to 120 km in Eco mode, 100 km in City mode and 70 km in Sport mode. It has an axial flux permanent magnet motor with a continuous output of 6 bhp and peak outputs of 12 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, which lets it complete the 0-40 kph sprint in a claimed 3.5 seconds, and max out at 105 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17707 second ago
Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.
-17496 second ago
In 2023, the British luxury brand unveiled a lineup of one-of-a-kind vehicles, each distinctive and inimitable.
-16351 second ago
Reports suggest that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be launched in India in the coming months.
-12957 second ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.
-10682 second ago
A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
-7602 second ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
-7172 second ago
The latest study noted the amount of defect-related issues reported in new vehicles is higher than observed in previous years
-2928 second ago
New details emerge of the upcoming XUV300 facelift with spy shots revealing the interior of the updated SUV.
-650 second ago
The EVs are taking over slowly but steadily as we saw in the year gone by
18 hours ago
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade
-12396 second ago
The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike
7 days ago
The company debuted a pair of electric light commercial vehicles with a payload capacity of up to 4 tonnes
11 days ago
The government has stated that it has no existing proposals to offer subsidies, exmptions or lower import taxes for imports of electric vehicles
11 days ago
The offer includes cash benefits, EMI interest savings, and a complimentary extended warranty.
22 days ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.