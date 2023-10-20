Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM

Electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors has introduced a new ECO+ ride mode for the Kratos R motorcycle, promising a significant extension in the bike's actual range. In city use, the new Eco+ mode will enable riders to cover over 150 kilometres on a full charge, as per Tork. However, this is down to the fact that this ride mode limits top speed to 35 kmph. The previous most efficient mode, Eco, enabled a real-world range of up to 120 kilometres, with a top speed of 50 kmph.

Also Read: Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers



The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport. Tork says the new mode will be better-suited for use on congested city roads, where reaching higher top speeds is difficult in stop-start traffic. The new mode will also be made available to existing Kratos R customers via an over-the-air update.

The Kratos R costs Rs 1.87 lakh in locations with no state subsidy (ex-showroom, including FAME-II incentive).

Also Read: Tork Kratos R Urban Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh: Kratos With A One-Month ‘Free Trial’



Following a reduction in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers, in August, Tork Motors rolled out the ‘Urban’ variant of the Kratos R, which is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh, a full Rs 20,000 less than the bike it’s based on. The novel part is, much like a music streaming app or an editing software, the Kratos R Urban comes with a one-month ‘free trial’ of all the features available on the more expensive variant.

Tork Motors is now manufacturing its maiden product at Bharat Forge's facility in Chakan, near Pune. Just under 900 units of the Kratos R have been sold across the country so far in 2023, as per the latest registration data on the VAHAN portal.