Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
11-Oct-23 10:31 AM IST
Highlights
- Existing customers of Tork Motors will gain access to Bolt.Earth's charging network across the country
- Bolt.Earth has a network of over 30,000 charging points in India
- Tork Kratos R riders in the country will now benefit from this expanded charging infrastructure network
Pune-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has entered into a partnership with Bolt.Earth, a provider of EV software and charging infrastructure solutions in India. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
As a result of this partnership, existing customers of Tork Motors will gain access to Bolt.Earth's network of over 30,000 charging points across the country.
Also Read: Tork Motors Expands Presence in Gujarat with New Experience Zones
Bolt.Earth presently operates in more than 1,100 cities across India, and Tork Kratos R riders in the country will now benefit from this expanded charging infrastructure network. Both Tork Motors and Bolt.Earth are part of the Bharat Charge Alliance, which is dedicated to offering interoperable DC charging infrastructure for light EVs. This collaboration is expected to make it significantly easier for Kratos-R owners to charge their electric motorcycles.
To facilitate the use of these charging points, the brand has mentioned that they will be integrated into Tork's existing mobile app, eliminating the need for customers to download multiple apps to locate charging stations.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Price Hiked; Now Costs Rs 1.87 Lakh
Tork Motors currently offers the Kratos-R model with standard and urban trim options. The Kratos-R was initially launched in 2022 and has received a moderate response from customers, ever since. However, earlier this year, at the Auto Expo, Tork Motors unveiled an updated version of the Kratos-R. This updated model features a sleek blacked-out motor and battery pack, along with stylish decals to enhance its appeal.
The Tork Kratos R is equipped with a 9 kW electric motor that produces 12 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, which is 10 Nm more than the standard version. Additionally, the bike also supports fast charging, allowing it to charge up to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R First Ride Review
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-18897 second ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
-17245 second ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
-12634 second ago
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
-10720 second ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
-6813 second ago
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
14 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
15 hours ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
16 hours ago
The Ninja 7 Hybrid runs on a strong hybrid system that blends the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance.
17 hours ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
18 hours ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
1 day ago
Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023
7 days ago
carandbike spoke to the electric mobility sector's key players to understand where the Indian market is headed with electric vehicles and what more needs to be done for a promising future.
23 days ago
Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by air-cooled, interior permanent magnet synchronous motors, providing a maximum output of 11.8 bhp and 39.32 Nm of torque.
1 month ago
The company has plans to open more experience centers across Bengaluru and expand to all metro cities of India by the end of this fiscal year.
1 month ago
In a letter dated August 30, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) has urged the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles to expressly clarify that GEM is not a part of the EV lobby.