Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

11-Oct-23 10:31 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Existing customers of Tork Motors will gain access to Bolt.Earth's charging network across the country
  • Bolt.Earth has a network of over 30,000 charging points in India
  • Tork Kratos R riders in the country will now benefit from this expanded charging infrastructure network

Pune-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has entered into a partnership with Bolt.Earth, a provider of EV software and charging infrastructure solutions in India. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.

 

As a result of this partnership, existing customers of Tork Motors will gain access to Bolt.Earth's network of over 30,000 charging points across the country. 

 

Also Read: Tork Motors Expands Presence in Gujarat with New Experience Zones

 

Bolt.Earth presently operates in more than 1,100 cities across India, and Tork Kratos R riders in the country will now benefit from this expanded charging infrastructure network. Both Tork Motors and Bolt.Earth are part of the Bharat Charge Alliance, which is dedicated to offering interoperable DC charging infrastructure for light EVs. This collaboration is expected to make it significantly easier for Kratos-R owners to charge their electric motorcycles.

 

To facilitate the use of these charging points, the brand has mentioned that they will be integrated into Tork's existing mobile app, eliminating the need for customers to download multiple apps to locate charging stations.

 

Also Read: Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Price Hiked; Now Costs Rs 1.87 Lakh

 

Tork Motors currently offers the Kratos-R model with standard and urban trim options. The Kratos-R was initially launched in 2022 and has received a moderate response from customers, ever since. However, earlier this year, at the Auto Expo, Tork Motors unveiled an updated version of the Kratos-R. This updated model features a sleek blacked-out motor and battery pack, along with stylish decals to enhance its appeal.

The Tork Kratos R is equipped with a 9 kW electric motor that produces 12 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, which is 10 Nm more than the standard version. Additionally, the bike also supports fast charging, allowing it to charge up to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

 

Also Read: Tork Kratos R First Ride Review

