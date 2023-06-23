Tork Motors Expands Presence in Gujarat with New Experience Zones

Tork Motors, the electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the inauguration of two additional experience zones in Rajkot, along with one in Ahmedabad. These modern 3S facilities aim to cater to the diverse sales and after-sales requirements of customers in the region.

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO of Tork Motors



With the recent expansion, Tork Motors now boasts a total of four physical touchpoints in Gujarat, which are in Surat, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad. These experience zones provide prospective customers with an up-close encounter with the renowned Kratos-R electric motorcycle.

At the launch of the new centre, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO of Tork Motors, remarked, "We are thrilled to reinforce our presence in Gujarat with the introduction of four experience zones. The state's escalating demand for electric vehicles, combined with an increasingly environmentally conscious consumer base, makes it a highly significant region for us. With the government's favorable initiatives and incentives, Gujarat has emerged as an important market for Tork Motors. As part of our expansion plans across India, we aim to establish a total of 100 outlets by the end of this financial year."

The Kratos-R is available in two colour options



Tork Motors launched the Kratos-R back in 2022. Since its launch, the company has seen a significant response from customers, and the brand has gotten numerous bookings for the electric motorcycle. Earlier this year, at the Auto Expo, Tork Motors unveiled an updated version of the Kratos-R, which now features a sleek blacked-out motor and battery pack, complemented by stylish decals that enhance its aesthetic appeal. It also includes a fast charging port and is available in five trendy colours, including the new Jet Black with subtle grey hues. Tork Motors has collaborated with leading financial organizations to provide attractive EMI options, starting as low as INR 2,999/-* per month, ensuring wider accessibility of the Kratos-R to interested customers.

Existing customers can also upgrade their current motorcycles by paying a differential amount. Consumers can book their Kratos-R online by visiting the company's official website at www.booking.torkmotors.com