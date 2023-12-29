Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 29, 2023
- Tork's electric scooter was seen testing on Pune roads.
- Featured a wide single-piece seat, twin shock absorbers and what appeared to be a hub motor.
- A Tork motorcycle was also spotted alongside the electric scooter.
Tork's upcoming electric scooter was recently spotted testing on Pune roads, previewing the company's plans to enter the competitive electric scooter segment. The electric scooter, concealed in camouflage, appears to be an affordable electric scooter, similar to the likes of the Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 X.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023
While not much of the scooter is visible in the spy shots, a wide single-piece seat, twin shock absorbers and what appears to be a hub motor, can be seen.
Also Read: Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Alongside the electric scooter, a Tork electric motorcycle was also seen, which is likely to be a new variant of the Kratos e-motorcycle. As Tork ventures into the electric scooter segment, the company aims to tap into the growing demand for electric two-wheelers, presenting an alternative for consumers in an evolving market landscape.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 44,540 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 45,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 66,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 61,396 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 58,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 60,923 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 35,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,459 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 73,810 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
10 hours ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
13 hours ago
The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month
14 hours ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
15 hours ago
Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.
16 hours ago
Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall
16 hours ago
It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.
17 hours ago
This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)
The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge
Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.
The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024
14 hours ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge
1 day ago
The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent
1 day ago
The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.
2 days ago
The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.