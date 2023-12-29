Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune

Tork's upcoming electric scooter was recently spotted testing on Pune roads, previewing the company's plans to enter the competitive electric scooter segment. The electric scooter, concealed in camouflage, appears to be an affordable electric scooter, similar to the likes of the Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 X.

While not much of the scooter is visible in the spy shots, a wide single-piece seat, twin shock absorbers and what appears to be a hub motor, can be seen.

Alongside the electric scooter, a Tork electric motorcycle was also seen, which is likely to be a new variant of the Kratos e-motorcycle. As Tork ventures into the electric scooter segment, the company aims to tap into the growing demand for electric two-wheelers, presenting an alternative for consumers in an evolving market landscape.

