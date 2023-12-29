Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune

Login

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 29, 2023

  • Tork's electric scooter was seen testing on Pune roads.
  • Featured a wide single-piece seat, twin shock absorbers and what appeared to be a hub motor.
  • A Tork motorcycle was also spotted alongside the electric scooter.

Tork's upcoming electric scooter was recently spotted testing on Pune roads, previewing the company's plans to enter the competitive electric scooter segment. The electric scooter, concealed in camouflage, appears to be an affordable electric scooter, similar to the likes of the Bajaj Chetak and the Ola S1 X.

 

Also Read: Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023

While not much of the scooter is visible in the spy shots, a wide single-piece seat, twin shock absorbers and what appears to be a hub motor, can be seen.

 

Also Read: Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM

 

Alongside the electric scooter, a Tork electric motorcycle was also seen, which is  likely to be a new variant of the Kratos e-motorcycle. As Tork ventures into the electric scooter segment, the company aims to tap into the growing demand for electric two-wheelers, presenting an alternative for consumers in an evolving market landscape. 

 

Source

# Tork Motors# Tork Kratos# Tork Kratos R# electric vehicles# electric scooter
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

