Lohum, Tork Motors Collaborate for Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Battery Recycling

Lohum and Tork Motors have entered a strategic partnership for the collection and recycling of lithium-ion batteries used by the latter’s Kratos R electric motorcycle. This collaboration marks Tork's first battery Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) partnership in India, aligning with both companies' commitment to sustainable e-mobility and a low-carbon EV battery materials supply chain. The partnership designates Lohum as Tork Motors' preferred recycling partner.



Both companies say that the partnership helps ensure compliance with India's Battery Waste Management Rules and Extended Producer’s Responsibility certification for recycled battery raw materials. The collaboration also signifies a step toward maintaining sustainability and positive environmental impact in the long term.



Tork's Kratos R electric motorcycle features a 9kW 'Axial Flux' motor and a 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack, giving it a claimed range of up to 180km. The recycling of end-of-life batteries will help improve the supply of recycled raw materials for battery packs while reducing the demand for mined materials.



Speaking on the partnership, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors said, “As we speak about electrification of automobiles, we also need to be mindful of recycling the batteries at the end of their life cycle, and we must start planning now for the future. Our partnership with Lohum is another step towards maintaining our sustainability and creating a positive environmental impact in the long term.”