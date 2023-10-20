Race Energy Partners with Lohum For EV Battery Recycling

Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Race Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with energy storage solution provider, Lohum for recycling and repurposing end-of-life battery packs. The primary objective of the partnership is to recycle or repurpose over 90% of the raw materials from RACE's used battery packs.



Race Energy inaugurated its battery manufacturing facility earlier this year, boasting a 50 MWh production capacity and capable of rolling out 30,000 batteries annually. The company said that the need for the partnership arose as it looked to responsibly dispose of battery packs as it looked to ramp up its battery swapping operation in the country.



Under the terms of the partnership, Lohum will acquire the disposed batteries from Race Energy which will then undergo testing and be put to alternative use. Second-life applications of these batteries will include its use in renewable energy storage, power backup, or repurposing for smaller EVs.



Speaking on the occasion, Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder, Race Energy said, “This partnership with Lohum enables us to further extend the life of swappable battery modules, which will be seamlessly transitioned into useful second-life applications. The raw materials extracted from the batteries will feed into Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, thus creating a circular economy for EV batteries in India.”