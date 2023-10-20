Race Energy Partners with Lohum For EV Battery Recycling
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 02:40 PM IST
Highlights
- Race Energy and Lohum collaborate to recycle end-of-life EV batteries
- Lohum to acquire battery packs from Race Energy for recycling and repurposing
- Race Energy currently has a manufacturing capacity of 30,000 battery packs per annum
Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Race Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with energy storage solution provider, Lohum for recycling and repurposing end-of-life battery packs. The primary objective of the partnership is to recycle or repurpose over 90% of the raw materials from RACE's used battery packs.
Race Energy inaugurated its battery manufacturing facility earlier this year, boasting a 50 MWh production capacity and capable of rolling out 30,000 batteries annually. The company said that the need for the partnership arose as it looked to responsibly dispose of battery packs as it looked to ramp up its battery swapping operation in the country.
Under the terms of the partnership, Lohum will acquire the disposed batteries from Race Energy which will then undergo testing and be put to alternative use. Second-life applications of these batteries will include its use in renewable energy storage, power backup, or repurposing for smaller EVs.
Speaking on the occasion, Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder, Race Energy said, “This partnership with Lohum enables us to further extend the life of swappable battery modules, which will be seamlessly transitioned into useful second-life applications. The raw materials extracted from the batteries will feed into Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, thus creating a circular economy for EV batteries in India.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
7 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
9 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
9 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
10 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
7 days ago
The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award commends top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan
9 days ago
The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.
12 days ago
The project will begin with the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers across the South of India
14 days ago
The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact
14 days ago
Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.