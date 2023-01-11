Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.49 Lakh

Keeway has launched the SR250 in India at the Auto Expo 2023, & it is priced from Rs. 1,49,000 (Ex-showroom). The SR250 is the Hungarian brand's 8th product in the India. The brand was brought to our market by Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI) last year, and AARI has gone product offensive with the brand in India.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, AARI said, “We are pleased to launch the all-new Keeway SR250 in India. With the exceptional response we have been receiving for the earlier launched SR125, we decided to add another member to the Keeway SR series, allowing customers to opt for a more powerful option within the brand, without compromising on the Nostalgic appeal the motorcycle has created.” “I am confident that the SR250 will prove to be a favourite amongst many riders, with its simplistic approach, old school design lines and peppy performance”, he added.

The SR250 gets a similar neo-retro look as the recently launched Keeway SR125. It is powered by a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 223cc engine, which produces 15.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and 16 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle is rather light, and weighs just 120 kgs (dry). The motorcycle also has a generous 14.2 litre fuel tank. Keeway will commence deliveries for the SR250 from April 2023, and bookings are now open online for Rs. 2,000.