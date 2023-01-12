Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the new Fronx subcompact SUV for the Indian market. Based on the Heartect platform, the new Fronx goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon and will go on sale via Maruti’s Nexa dealership. Bookings for the Fronx are now open in India for Rs. 11,000 with interested buyers able to book the vehicle at their nearest Nexa dealerships.

Starting with the looks, the new Fronx gets a family design seen on Maruti’s new Grand Vitara. The front is characterised by a split headlamp design with the new three-dot LED daytime running lamps sitting at the base of the bonnet with the main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. The prominent grille too is a design element borrowed from the larger Grand Vitara with the upper edge featuring chrome trimming and housing the Suzuki logo.

From the sides, the more rounded proportions of the SUV become apparent. Unlike the boxy Brezza, the new Fronx gets more flowing lines and a receding roofline though it retains SUV-like elements such as the squared-out wheel arches and notable use of cladding. Round the back, the raked rear glasshouse is capped by a roof-mounted spoiler with slim LED tail lamps connected by a lightbar and a chunky bumper accentuating the SUV's modern and rugged look.

The Fronx measures 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,520mm. Boot space stands at 308 litres.

The Fronx will be available in five monotone colours – White, Brown, Red, Grey and Silver – with all but the white and grey offered with the option of a contrast finished roof.

Inside, the car gets a dashboard reminiscent of the new Baleno with a free-standing 9.0-inch touchscreen sitting atop the centre console. Other features on offer include wireless phone charging, a heads-up display, connected vehicle tech, a 360 degree camera, up to 6 airbags, ESC, hill start assist and more.

Under the hood, the new Fronx is powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine and the tried and tested 1.2-litre K Series petrol engine. The Boosterjet unit is paired with Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid tech and develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm and will be paired with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol meanwhile puts out 89 bhp and 113 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol will be offered with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Fronx will be available in 5 variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The 1.2 petrol is available in the Sigma Delta and Delta+ trims while the 1.0-litre BoosterJet will be offered in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

The Fronx will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.