Is the Gurkha Automatic Coming? Force Motors Issues Statement

In recent weeks news was rife that Force Motors is working on an automatic gearbox-equipped derivative of its recently relaunched Gurkha 4x4. This would be the first time that the company would offer an automatic gearbox with its SUV and would help it better compete with the Mahindra Thar which gets automatic gearbox options with both, the 2.0 petrol and 2.2 diesel engines. Now Force Motors has come forward with an official statement saying that it could not “confirm such news at the moment.”



Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?



“We have noted the recent speculation regarding the potential launch of the Gurkha in an automatic transmission variant. While we appreciate the interest and enthusiasm from our community and stakeholders, we cannot confirm such news at this moment,” the company said in the statement.



It added that the development of new vehicle variants could take up to 2 years to “meet our high standards of quality and performance.” The company however did not outright refute the news suggesting that an automatic gearbox could very well be offered in the SUV at some point in the future. The company also alluded to the point that an automatic was under consideration.



Also read: Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch



“In due course of time, we will be able to share more concrete information on this topic as we continue our evaluations and development processes,” Force Motors said.



Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh



The Gurkha received some notable updates in 2024 including a more powerful 2.5-litre diesel engine, updates to the cabin and the debut of the larger 5-door model. The updated SUV was launched in early May 2024 with prices currently ranging from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).



The automatic gearbox aside recent type approval documents have also suggested that the carmaker is readying a rear-wheel drive or 4x2 variant of its off-roader. The new variant could see Force Motors notably reduce the starting price of its SUV owing to the deletion of the 4x4 hardware.