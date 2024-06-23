Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Is the Gurkha Automatic Coming? Force Motors Issues Statement

Force Motors said it would not confirm reports on the development of an automatic gearbox-equipped powertrain but did not deny the reports either.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Force Motors issues statement on recent reports of working on a Gurkha automatic variant
  • Carmaker says it cannot comment on the news but does not deny the reports
  • Hints that it could be considering an automatic gearbox for the Gurkha

In recent weeks news was rife that Force Motors is working on an automatic gearbox-equipped derivative of its recently relaunched Gurkha 4x4. This would be the first time that the company would offer an automatic gearbox with its SUV and would help it better compete with the Mahindra Thar which gets automatic gearbox options with both, the 2.0 petrol and 2.2 diesel engines. Now Force Motors has come forward with an official statement saying that it could not “confirm such news at the moment.”
 

Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
 

Force Gurkha 41

“We have noted the recent speculation regarding the potential launch of the Gurkha in an automatic transmission variant. While we appreciate the interest and enthusiasm from our community and stakeholders, we cannot confirm such news at this moment,” the company said in the statement.
 

It added that the development of new vehicle variants could take up to 2 years to “meet our high standards of quality and performance.” The company however did not outright refute the news suggesting that an automatic gearbox could very well be offered in the SUV at some point in the future. The company also alluded to the point that an automatic was under consideration.
 

Also read: Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch
 

Force Gurkha 15

“In due course of time, we will be able to share more concrete information on this topic as we continue our evaluations and development processes,” Force Motors said.
 

Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
 

The Gurkha received some notable updates in 2024 including a more powerful 2.5-litre diesel engine, updates to the cabin and the debut of the larger 5-door model. The updated SUV was launched in early May 2024 with prices currently ranging from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

The automatic gearbox aside recent type approval documents have also suggested that the carmaker is readying a rear-wheel drive or 4x2 variant of its off-roader. The new variant could see Force Motors notably reduce the starting price of its SUV owing to the deletion of the 4x4 hardware.

# Force Motors# Force Motors# Force Gurkha 4x4# Force Gurkha SUV# Force Gurkha# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Gurkha is currently offered in 3-Door and 5-door derivatives both featuring four-wheel drive as standard.
    Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch
  • With the 2024 model year, the Force Gurkha has again received a bunch of updates. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.
    Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?
  • With the 3-door version, Force India has also brought back the 5-door Gurkha. The models are priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
  • The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
    Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
  • The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
    2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?

Latest News

  • The hike in prices came into effect on June 22.
    Indraprastha Gas Hikes CNG Prices By Rs 1 In Delhi-NCR
  • The early bird registrations for RE Motoverse 2024 allow individuals and groups with up to 10 members.
    Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 22-24
  • Fuel prices in Goa have increased by Rs. 1 per litre on petrol and 36 paise on diesel.
    Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Goa As State Government Increases VAT
  • Apple's highly anticipated Formula 1 film, featuring Brad Pitt, will be released globally on June 25, 2025.
    Apple's Lewis Hamilton-Produced F1 Film: Release Date and Cast Details Unveiled
  • The BMW CE 04 is a premium maxi-styled scooter set to launch next month in the country.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24
  • The new offers are part of the ‘Ola Electric Rush Campaign’ and include discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and more.
    Ola Electric Announces Offers Of Up To Rs 15,000 Across S1 Range
  • Both models will be launched along with the eight-generation BMW 5 Series next month.
    Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24
  • The accessorised special edition of the Fronx was launched back in February 2024 and offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants
  • The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Today
  • A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
    Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles

Research More on Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha
6.1

Force Motors Gurkha

Starts at ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Gurkha Specifications
View Gurkha Features

Popular Force Motors Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved