2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 5 Things To Know About It

It’s been almost two years since we first saw the Mercedes-Benz EQB land in India alongside the GLB. The circumstances of both the GLB and EQB arriving in India were a bit expedient. Because the previous-gen GLC was phased out and the new generation was yet to arrive. So, it left a gap between the GLA and GLE. So, while the GLB was a stop-go alternative, its electric brethren EQB was a new novel choice altogether because, at that time, there was no electric seven-seater in India.

But its CBU factor as well as the not-so-practical third-row seating made it difficult for the EQB to find many takers. However, Mercedes Benz India hasn’t given up on this line-up. And like every other car in the Three-Pointed Star’s line-up, this one too has received a model year update. Here are 5 things that you need to know about the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and why it’s worth your attention.

1. New variant

When it was first introduced, the EQB was only available in a single trim. But with this update, a new entry-level variant is added - which goes by the name 250+. It has a battery size of 70kWh and gets only a single motor setup making 188bhp and 385Nm with a claimed range of 535kms. More importantly, this variant is now available in a new trim called Electric Art Line. First seen with the EQS, the Electric Art Line is more subtle, has a premium finish and feels far from being just an entry-level variant.

2. First-ever 5-Seater EQB

The other variant is the 350 4Matic. It's the more expensive of the two and as the name suggests, it has AWD thanks to the two-motor setup. The combined output is 288bhp and 520Nm but the claimed range is 447kms. But more importantly, it is available only in a two-row, five-seater configuration. Yes, India is the only country where you get the EQB as a 5-seater. Eliminating the third row is not a bad move as these seats are best used for kids and adults could use it for short drives at the most. But with the third row out of the picture, the boot space is now almost 500 litres which is good enough for a family weekend outing.

3. Design Changes

As with all model-year updates, Benz has also made subtle changes to the exterior. These changes are usually confined to the new lighting signatures on headlamps and tail lamps. But more importantly, you get two different versions for the two variants. While the 250+ gets a subtle Electric Art Line, what you see in the picture is the AMG Line trim.

While the headlamps aren’t very noticeably different, the tail lamps get new sleeker LED bars running parallel to each other.



Then you add AMG line treatment which brings in - blacked-out finishes all around, aggressive bumpers both fore and aft, and multi-spoke 19-inch AMG-spec lightweight alloy wheels. Compared to the 250+ Electric Line, the AMG Line gets you an all-black theme for the cabin. Meanwhile, the update adds more features like memory function for both front seats, a sportier AMG-line steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting and a backlit dashboard with star patterns that look nice.

4. ADAS Addition

Part of this update is the addition of advanced driver assist hardware which brings in features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, lane keep assist and blind spot warning. Now we have experienced these driver aides on other Mercedes-Benz models. And like all other cars, the autonomous braking works brilliantly. In fact, it is too brilliant at times because when there’s a pedestrian or a car too far ahead, the EQB detects it and breaks hard on its own. But on the other side, the lane keep assist could have been better as it does more of a nudge rather than keeping you in the lane.

As for the driving dynamics, the EQB even in this more powerful version drives like a proper family car. Despite having almost 300bhp, the acceleration is smooth rather than neck-snapping. It's linear and feels refined as the overall dynamics of the EQB are made with a family man in mind.

As its footprint isn't too large, manoeuvring the EQB in the city's confines is rather easy. The ride quality might be a bit on the stiffer side, but otherwise, the handling is good and it's the steering response is quick. Also, the visibility is surprisingly nice all around. That means, no matter if you or your family member decides to take the wheel, the EQB remains a nice car to drive and live with.

5. Pricing and Competition

Now we come to the pricing. The new entry-level 250+ variant is priced at Rs 70.9 lakh while the 350 carries a price tag of Rs 77.5 lakh (both ex-showroom). That makes it around Rs 4 lakh more expensive compared to the previous version. And at this price, the EQB is more expensive than the EQA by around Rs 4 lakh, the EQA may be smaller but has the same battery pack. Moreover, the EQB is also more expensive than other luxury electric crossovers, including the Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW iX1, and the Countryman EV.

Conclusion:

And factors like the pricing, along with its positioning, and CBU factor, apart from the fact that the EQB doesn’t offer a lot more except the third-row seating (and now even that’s been eliminated in the AMG trim) combined might be the reason for the EQB failing to pull the heartstrings of the buyers. But take a closer look and the EQB comes across as a proper Mercedes. It's built well and drives well. It's decently practical and offers all the required features if not more and has a practical range as well. It's a good buy for all the urban commutes of a modern urban family.

Pictures By Pawan Dagia