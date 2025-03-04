Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro TrimsNew Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of DebutRoyal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 2Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard WarrantyNissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo New XC90Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan

Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan Japan closes orders for the GT-R
  • R35 GT-R made its global debut in 2007
  • No official word yet on a successor

It’s official: the final chapter of the Nissan GT-R R35 is coming to a close with Nissan Japan announcing the closure of orders for new units. A note on the company website reads, “We have received many orders for the Nissan GT-R, and we have now finished accepting orders for the planned production quantity.” Japan was the last market where the GT-R remained on sale in 2025, with Nissan USA having announced last year that 2024 would be the last model year of the GT-R, though some leftover units are still available at this point. The car had bowed out of Europe in 2022.

 

Also read: Nissan GT-R Production Nears End; To Be Pulled Off Sale In North America In October 2024
 Nissan GT R R35 2

The R35 GT-R made its global debut in 2007 and has over the years received two notable facelifts and several updates.

 

The closure of order books in Japan marks the end of an 18-year legacy of the R35, which debuted in 2007 and has, over the years, received numerous updates, facelifts and performance & special editions, including a 50th-anniversary edition in 2020 celebrating 50 years of GT-R. Over the last two years, Nissan announced a host of special editions for the iconic sports car as it looked to phase out the iconic sportscar.

 

Also read: Official: Honda, Nissan Merger Off With Termination Of MoU
 

In its stock setup, the latest Nissan GT-R’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine pushed out 565 bhp, with the Nismo upping the ante to 600 bhp. Power was sent to all four wheels via Nissan’s famed ATESA-ETS all-wheel drive system and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
 Nissan GT R R35 1

Nissan Japan was the last market to sell the GT-R; Nissan USA announced the end of the GT-R in North America last year.

 

Nissan has hinted that the R35 could get a successor eventually, though there is no official word on when it could come. Reports suggest that 2023’s Hyper Force concept could preview the next iteration of the iconic GT-R and one that would go all electric, though, for now, it looks like the GT-R name will not be on sale for a few years after the last units are delivered in the coming months.

 

Nissan's financial situation globally also places doubts on the GT-R's future. In recent years, it has faced notable financial difficulties, with the company looking to reduce its workforce, production capacities and costs across global operations. The company, late last year, explored creating a joint venture with fellow Japanese firm Honda, though the merger fell through last month. Nissan, however, is understood to still be looking for a partner.
 

Nissan has, in its history, let the GT-R name die off before reviving it to much fanfare. The original GT-R dates back to 1969 in the form of the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R C10, which was followed by a short-lived Skyline GT-R C110 for the year 1973. The name then faded to the history books before it was revived with the legendary R32 in 1989 - the car that earned it the Godzilla nickname for its dominance in touring car racing in Japan and Australia. The R32 was also the model to debut the iconic RB26 DETT straight-six engine and the ATESA-ETS all-wheel drive system.
 Nissan GT R

Generations of the GT-R (L-R): GT-R R 35, Skyline GT-R R34, Skyline GT-R R33, Syline GT-R R32 and the original Skyline 2000 GT-R in Coupe (1970) and Sedan (1969) bodysyle.

 

The R32 made way for the R33 in 1995, which was then replaced by the R34 - a car popularised by the Fast and Furious franchise - in 1998 till it was killed off in 2004. And then, in 2007, the GT-R name was back with the R35 - now as a model entirely unrelated to the Nissan Skyline.

# Nissan# Nissan GT-R# Nissan GTR# Nissan Japan# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The two companies however will continue to collaborate in the research and development of software-defined vehicles and EV technology.
    Official: Honda, Nissan Merger Off With Termination Of MoU
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
    Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Latest teasers provide a glimpse at the SUV’s front and tail lamp design with the company suggesting that production is already underway in Europe
    New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
  • The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
    Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units
  • The Kushaq and Slavia now offer kit such as a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and more in lower variants.
    2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will make its way to India in range-topping R-Line guise, along with the rapid Golf GTI hatchback, in the second quarter.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The Creta compact SUV gets new EX (O) and SX Premium variants, while Hyundai has also added new features to the existing variants.
    Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants; Prices Start At Rs 12.97 Lakh
  • Most of the two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed growth, particularly on the export front, in February 2025.
    Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth
  • The all-new Tera made its global debut in Brazil and could preview the VW-badged twin to the Kylaq in India.
    Volkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled: VW’s Kylaq Twin For India?

Research More on Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R
7.5

Nissan GT-R

Starts at ₹ 2.12 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GT-R Specifications
View GT-R Features

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved