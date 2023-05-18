  • Home
  Force Gurkha Based Pick-Up Spotted Testing For The First Time

Force Gurkha Based Pick-Up Spotted Testing For The First Time

Force Gurkha pick-up is based on the upcoming 5-door Gurkha, and gets a flat-bed behind the second row of seats.
authorBy Mihir Barve
18-May-23 10:58 AM IST
1. Force Gurkha Pickup.jpeg
Highlights
  • The Gurkha pick-up was spied without any camouflage, and looks production ready.
  • It appears to share most design cues with the 3-door Gurkha, and may even have the same engine.
  • We expect it to be launched around the same time as the 5-door Gurkha.

Force Motors is expected to expand its Gurkha line-up soon with a 5-door variant of the off-roader. However, what we did not anticipate was the launch of a pick-up truck based on the Gurkha. While a Gurkha-based pick-up was already introduced in Indonesia bearing the name Ksatria, it is made only to supply to the military. A passenger vehicle model though, has now been spotted on test in India without any camouflage.
 

 

Also read: Force Gurkha 5-Door & Double Cab Pick-up Showcased In Indonesia
 

The model on test looked almost production ready, and there’s a possibility that it will be launched around the same time as the 5-door model. However, we will have to wait and see if this is indeed introduced in the Indian market. As for the pick-up itself, it looks identical to the Gurkha up front, right up until the B-pillar. Beyond the B-pillar is another row of seating which gets its own set of doors, unlike the 3-door Gurkha on sale currently. The area behind the C-pillar has been converted into a loading bay.
 

The rear of the pick-up continues to borrow design cues from the Gurkha, and has the same tail lamps too. The loading bay door opens sideways like Gurkha’s rear door, instead of collapsing down like on most pick-ups. With so many bits in common, we expect the powertrain to be the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine as well, which puts out 90 bhp & 250 Nm. However, Force Motors may also consider getting a more powerful engine for the Gurkha pick-up & the Gurkha 5-door, thanks to their larger dimensions.

 

Image Sources: evo IndiaRushlane Spylane

