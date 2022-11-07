Force Gurkha Double Cab Pick-up Showcased In Indonesia

Last year, the Force Gurkha went on sale in India as a true-blue three-door off-roader. But the model has been spotted in different iterations with several test mules doing rounds. It now seems one of these versions will make its way to the Indonesian market but not as the Force Gurkha but as the Ksatria SUV. In fact, the Ksatria is a double-cabin pick-up version of the Gurkha and has been built for military application. The Gurkha pick-up was showcased at the Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2022 by namely Republik Motor, a subsidiary of Republikorp.

Also Read: 5-Door Force Gurkha Spotted Testing Undisguised

The Ksatria pickup has been designed for military applications

The Ksatria pick-up essentially shares the same underpinnings as the India-spec Force Gurkha. It does get a longer wheelbase with an extra set of doors and a flatbed. The version on display comes with missile launchers at the back. Power, meanwhile, comes from the Mercedes-Benz built OM616 engine which also powers the Gurkha off-roader.

With respect to styling, the Ksatria looks identical to the Gurkha albeit with the revised name on the grille. It also looks great in the military green paint scheme. It does get LED taillights and a cover for the spare wheel as major visual differences. The cabin remains identical as well with dual-tone black and beige colours, along with more premium seats. Interestingly, the double-cab Ksatria is a six-seater with captain chairs in the second row and a bench in the third. The ceiling-mounted AC vents have been carried over.

The cabin has been carried from the Gurkha but gets a dual-tone beige and black treatment

Drawing power from the 2.6-litre diesel engine, the Ksatria makes do with about 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It's likely to come paired with the same 5-speed manual gearbox, along with four-wheel drive with low range and mechanically locking front and rear differentials.

There's no word on when the Force Gurkha pick-up will be launched in India. It's likely that the model is specifically built for military applications. That said, a five-door version of the Gurkha is said to be on the cards. And if there's the right demand, the company could consider a pick-up version too. If launched, the Gurkha pick-up would be substantially more affordable when compared to premium lifestyle pick-ups like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux.