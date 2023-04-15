Isuzu Motors India Updates Lineup To Conform With BS6 Emission Norms

Isuzu Motors India has updated its model lineup to conform with the newly introduced BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The updated vehicles feature minor cosmetic tweaks along with new safety and convenience features on select models and variants.

New Valencia Orange shade on V-Cross

Isuzu has introduced a new colour for its personal vehicle range called ‘Valencia Orange’. Cosmetic changes made to its line up include a new grille for the MU-X SUV along with Black Alloy wheels, Dark Gray ORVMs, and Front Fog lamp garnish for the 4X2 D-Max V-Cross. The interior of the 4X2 D-Max V-Cross now comes with Brown Dual tone seat upholstery with Café Brown inserts on its dashboard. The V-Cross also gets new safety features like cruise control, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), hill descent control (HDC), and hill-start assist (HSA). The personal vehicle line up will continue to be powered by the 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine that is now BS6 phase 2 compliant. The engine churns out 163 hp and 360 Nm of torque.

The MU-X SUV gets an updated front grille

Isuzu’s commercial vehicles (D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB) have also received some new features and now come with a Multi-Information Display cluster, Active Selective Catalyst Reduction, Variable Speed Intermittent Windshield Wiper, DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser) to effectively manage the treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The brand has also launched AC variants of the D-MAX Super Strong Single Cab Flat Deck and Cab Chassis models.

Isuzu's commercial vehicles also received some new features as part of the update

Speaking about the launch of the vehicles, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, added, “We are excited to introduce our refreshed range of exciting products which are all set to address the needs of the evolving businesses, emerging urban consumers and motoring enthusiasts. We are proud to have set the benchmark in presenting India with its first ever Lifestyle Utility Vehicle, the Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross and sure that the updated range will carry the success story forward. With the wide range of competent and versatile products, we are sure that there is an ISUZU for everyone”.