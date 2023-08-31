Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched At Rs 15 Lakh; Aimed At Commercial-Use Buyers

Isuzu Motors has introduced a new version of its D-Max pickup truck named the S-Cab Z. Designed primarily for commercial use, the company claims it has rugged capabilities and comes with high levels of safety and comfort like a full-fledged passenger vehicle. The introductory price for this variant is Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Under the hood, the S-Cab Z is equipped with a 2.5-litre Isuzu 4JA1 diesel engine, generating 77 bhp and 176 Nm of torque at 1500 to 2400 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and is available only in two-wheel drive form.

The pickup boasts an eagle-inspired chrome grille

As for the exterior appearance, the pickup boasts an eagle-inspired chrome grille, bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, roof rails, new design six-spoke wheel covers, chrome ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, chrome door and tailgate handles, anti-skid side steps, and LED tail lamps. Inside, the S-Cab Z has piano black-finished trim elements and a leather-finished steering wheel with mounted controls. The upholstery features a two-tone black and dark grey theme.

The S-Cab Z has piano black-finished trim elements on the inside

Moreover, it is equipped with keyless entry, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, 6 speakers (with 2 tweeters), multiple USB ports, an integrated rear parking camera, electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, height-adjustable headrests, a 2nd-row USB charging point, and all four power windows.

In terms of safety, the S-Cab Z comes with airbags for both the driver and co-driver, rear seating with ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, a cross-car front beam, door side intrusion protection, a collapsible steering column, and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. The Brake Override System (BOS) is also included, which cuts power to the engine during panic braking situations.

The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z is available in five colours

Weighing 1,915 kg (kerb), and with 935 kg payload, the truck offers substantial load-lugging capabilities. Fuel tank capacity is 55 litres, and the DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) tank capacity is 14 litres.

The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z is available in five colours: Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Toru Kishimoto Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India with the S-Cab Z

Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Today, we are excited to launch the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z, which embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that is truly ‘Beyond the Ordinary.’ The Isuzu D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India and we are confident the Isuzu S-Cab Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”