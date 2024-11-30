Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune

The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The registered vehicle scrapping facility has been named 'Re.Wi.Re
  • Equipped to scrap both PVs & CVs, the facility has an annual capacity of 21,000
  • The facility is equipped with both cell-type and line-type dismantling methods

Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Tata International have announced opening a new registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Pune. The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, has an annual capacity to safely disassemble 21,000 end-of-life vehicles. Equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles the scrapping facility will be operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA). 

 

The company says that the focus with Re.Wi.Re is to employ environmentally friendly practices in dismantling end-of-life. Five such facilities are already running in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR. And Pune is the newest addition to this list. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

 

Tata Motors and Tata International launch Re Wi Re an advanced registered vehicle scrapping facility in Pune 2

The facility has an annual capacity to safely disassemble 21,000 end-of-life vehicles

 

Rajeev Batra, CEO, Tata International Vehicle Applications, said, "TIVA and Tata Motors have taken a pivotal step in transforming the approach to the lifecycle of vehicles in India. With the capacity to dismantle 21,000 vehicles annually, this facility has been designed to address the growing need for efficient and safe vehicle recycling. We understand the critical role of end-of-life vehicle management in shaping a sustainable and organized ecosystem for our society. This initiative supports India’s transition toward a cleaner and more regulated vehicle-recycling framework.”

 

The facility is equipped with both cell-type and line-type dismantling methods for commercial and passenger vehicles. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements. Also, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

 

# Scrapping of old vehicles# Scrapping Facility# Tata's Scraping Facility# Tata Motors# Commercial Vehicles# Passenger vehicles# News# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
  • Tata Motors has achieved this sales milestone in slightly over 2 years, as the Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022.
    Tata Tiago EV Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales In India
  • The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety and 43.83/49 points for child protection
    Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • Tata Motors’ first-ever coupe-SUV secured high scores for both adult as well as child occupant protection, with the all-electric model faring marginally better than the combustion engine Curvv.
    Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Latest News

  • The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
    Tata Motors & Tata International Opens New Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared
  • The new-gen Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in India on December 4, 2024.
    Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option
  • BMW Motorrad will hike prices across its range in its portfolio and cites rising overall input costs.
    BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By 2.5% From January 1
  • The R 12 S is based on the R 12 nineT
    BMW R 12 S Retro Roadster Revealed As Tribute To R 90 S
  • The Syros will be the latest SUV from Kia in India and is expected to slot in between the Seltos and Sonet
    Kia Syros SUV Debut On December 19
  • The BE 6e and XEV 9e share the same platform and powertrains though there are some differences between the two.
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How Different Are They?
  • The updated BMW M2 arrives shortly after its global debut and will make it to our shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
  • The new Q7 is offered in two trim options – Premium Plus and Technology, and it's powered by a 3.0-litre V6 with mild hybrid tech.
    2025 Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 88.66 Lakh
  • Tough times for Pierer Mobility AG which currently owns KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and MV Agusta two-wheeler brands
    KTM On The Verge Of Bankruptcy; Announces Self-Administration
  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved