Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune

Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Tata International have announced opening a new registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Pune. The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, has an annual capacity to safely disassemble 21,000 end-of-life vehicles. Equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles the scrapping facility will be operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA).

The company says that the focus with Re.Wi.Re is to employ environmentally friendly practices in dismantling end-of-life. Five such facilities are already running in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR. And Pune is the newest addition to this list.

Rajeev Batra, CEO, Tata International Vehicle Applications, said, "TIVA and Tata Motors have taken a pivotal step in transforming the approach to the lifecycle of vehicles in India. With the capacity to dismantle 21,000 vehicles annually, this facility has been designed to address the growing need for efficient and safe vehicle recycling. We understand the critical role of end-of-life vehicle management in shaping a sustainable and organized ecosystem for our society. This initiative supports India’s transition toward a cleaner and more regulated vehicle-recycling framework.”

The facility is equipped with both cell-type and line-type dismantling methods for commercial and passenger vehicles. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements. Also, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.