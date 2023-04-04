Isuzu Motor India Appoints Rajesh Mittal As President

Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer Isuzu has appointed Rajesh Mittal as President of its Indian arm. Mittal, who joined Isuzu Motor India in February 2022 as Deputy President, has now been elevated, becoming the first person of Indian origin to helm Isuzu in the Indian market since the brand set foot in the country in 2012. Mittal has been part of the automotive landscape for the better part of four decades, and succeeds Wataru Nakano, who has now taken over as Head, Isuzu Vietnam Operations, effective April 2023. Another key change to Isuzu’s India team is the appointment of Yasuhito Kondo, who was previously responsible for the Regional Management Office at Isuzu Japan, as Deputy President.

Mittal, who was also serving as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI), started his career in the automotive business with Hindustan Motors, and went on to work with major brands including the Volvo Group, Eicher Trucks, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles and UD Trucks Japan.

Isuzu’s passenger vehicle line-up in India presently comprises the V-Cross pick-up and the MU-X SUV, while the commercial vehicle range includes single- and dual-cab versions of the D-Max truck. All Isuzu models are manufactured at the company’s plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which has been operational since 2016.