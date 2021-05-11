carandbike logo
2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: All You Need To Know

Finally after a long wait, the BS6 transition has happened even for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Here's everything you need to know about this updated lifestyle pick-up SUV.

Shubham Parashar
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been launched in three variants. expand View Photos
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been launched in three variants.

The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 went on sale in India today with prices starting from ₹ 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The upgraded Isuzu V-Cross 1.9 was launched in India in 2019 when it replaced the 2.5-litre engine in top-end variants, but soon was shelved due to the BS6 transition. Finally after a long wait, the BS6 transition has happened even for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up SUV.

Also Read: BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India

  1. Isuzu is offering the D-Max V-Cross in three variants- the D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT.
    3edc8i34

    The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is now more expensive by up to ₹ 4.5 lakh on the top-spec Prestige variant

  2. The entry-level Hi-Lander variant is a new addition that is offered in a rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox configuration.
  3. The biggest update on the Isuzu D-Max range is the BS6 compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that develops 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine has seen an increase of 12 bhp and 10 Nm in peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
  4. The 2.5-litre oil burner that was previously available on the BS4 version has now been discontinued.
  5. The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross now gets bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillights.
  6. The model also comes with a side-step, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the top-end variants.
  7. It also gets electrically adjustable driver's seat, 8-speaker audio system with roof-mounted speakers, six airbags, hill descent control, and hill start assist.
  8. The V-Cross also features coil-springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and leaf springs on the rear axle.
    s28j0b4o

    The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is the entry-level variant.

  9. Being the base trim, the new Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant is more basic when it comes to the features department. It gets halogen headlamps, black ORVMs, and steel wheels. The fancier bits from the Prestige variants have been missed out.
  10. The model does get the essentials including a manual HVAC unit, power steering and power windows. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors as standard, while the more premium Prestige variant adds a rear view camera. The Hi-Lander doesn't get the shift-on-fly 4WD system, which is actually something we'll really miss.

