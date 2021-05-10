carandbike logo
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 16.98 Lakh

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross line-up now starts with the Hi-Lander variant, going up to the Prestige Z trim. It also gets an updated 1.9-litre diesel engine to meet the BS6 emission regulations.

Sameer Contractor
Isuzu Motor India has announced prices of the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross range in the country expand View Photos
Isuzu Motor India has announced prices of the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross range in the country

Highlights

  • The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross range now starts with the Hi-Lander variant
  • The 1.9-litre diesel engine produces 12 bhp & 10 Nm more power
  • Isuzu has increased prices by up Rs. 4.5 lakh on the V-Cross

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross range in the country with prices starting from ₹ 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The lifestyle pickup is offered in three variants including the D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT. The BS6 upgrade has been a long coming for the model that was pulled off shelves last year with the industry's transition to BS6 emission norms. Apart from the regulations upgrade, the model also now comes with a new entry-level Hi-Lander variant that is offered in a rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox configuration.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Prices:

D-Max Hi-Lander: ₹ 16.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT: ₹ 19.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT: ₹ 20.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT: ₹ 24.49 lakh

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is now more expensive by up to ₹ 4.5 lakh on the top-spec Prestige variant

The biggest update on the Isuzu D-Max range is the updated 1.9-litre diesel engine that develops 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine has seen an increment of 12 bhp and 10 Nm in power figures. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.5-litre oil burner that was previously available on the BS4 version has now been discontinued.

On the feature front, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross range now gets bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillights. The model also comes with a side-step, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the top variants. It also gets electrically adjustable driver's seat, 8-speaker audio system with roof-mounted speakers, six airbags, hill descent control, and hill start assist.

The V-Cross also features coil-springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and leaf springs on the rear axle.

The D-Max Hi-Lander misses out on 4WD and the fancier tech including the infotainment system, projector headlamps and more

The new Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant gets more entry-level features including halogen headlamps, black ORVMs, and steel wheels. The fancier tech from the Prestige variants have been missed out. The model does get the essentials including a manual HVAC unit, power steering and windows. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors as standard, while the more premium Prestige variant adds a rearview camera. The Hi-Lander misses out on the shift-on-fly 4WD system.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross range does not have a direct rival in the market but it does compete with the Mahindra Thar for its potent off-roading abilities.

