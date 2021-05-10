carandbike logo
search

BS6 Compliant Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 33.23 Lakh

The BS6 compliant Isuzu MU-X now gets the new 1.9-litre diesel engine replacing the 3.0-litre diesel that meets the new emission norms. The BS6 version though is nearly Rs. 6 lakh more expensive than the BS4 model.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The BS6 Isuzu MU-X gets a new engine but there aren't any changes to the feature list expand View Photos
The BS6 Isuzu MU-X gets a new engine but there aren't any changes to the feature list

Highlights

  • The Isuzu MU-X BS6 is now more expensive by up to Rs. 5.88 lakh
  • The MU-X's new BS6 diesel engine makes 13 bhp & 20 Nm less than before
  • Bookings for the MU-X is now open at Isuzu dealerships pan India

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6 compliant MU-X SUV in the country. The updated Isuzu MU-X is priced from ₹ 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT variant, going up to ₹ 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT (all prices, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu). Compared to the BS4 version, the MU-X has seen a steep increase in prices with the 4x2 variant more expensive by ₹ 5.88 lakh whereas the 4x4 variant is costlier by ₹ 5.87 lakh. The MU-X competes in the full-size SUV segment against the likes of the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the likes.  

Also Read: BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India

2vld6ffk

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X gets the new 1.9-litre diesel engine shared with the D-Max that now belts out 161 bhp and 320 Nm

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X draws power from the 1.9-litre diesel engine that now develops 161 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed automatic as standard, along with shift-on-fly 4WD on the 4x4 version. The new oil burner replaces the 3.0-litre diesel that was previously available on the SUV and develops 13 bhp and 20 Nm less than the older engine.

0 Comments

The feature list on the BS6 Isuzu MU-X remains the same as before and you get Bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-induced front grille, split taillights, and more. The cabin gets soft leather upholstery, one-touch split and hold function for the second and third-row seats, and six airbags. There's also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, park assist with rear-view camera, traction control, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 27.35 - 29.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
56,7719% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Automatic
13.8 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Diamond Cut 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
    Diamond Cut 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Bi Led Auto Levelling Projector Headlights
    Bi Led Auto Levelling Projector Headlights
  • Rear Roof Spoiler
    Rear Roof Spoiler
  • Max Design Dashboard
    Max Design Dashboard
  • Mu X Design Speedometer
    Mu X Design Speedometer
x
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 16.98 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 16.98 Lakh
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Hero MotoCorp Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 16, 2021
Hero MotoCorp Extends Plant Shutdown Till May 16, 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities