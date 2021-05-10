The BS6 Isuzu MU-X gets a new engine but there aren't any changes to the feature list

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6 compliant MU-X SUV in the country. The updated Isuzu MU-X is priced from ₹ 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT variant, going up to ₹ 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT (all prices, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu). Compared to the BS4 version, the MU-X has seen a steep increase in prices with the 4x2 variant more expensive by ₹ 5.88 lakh whereas the 4x4 variant is costlier by ₹ 5.87 lakh. The MU-X competes in the full-size SUV segment against the likes of the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the likes.

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X gets the new 1.9-litre diesel engine shared with the D-Max that now belts out 161 bhp and 320 Nm

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X draws power from the 1.9-litre diesel engine that now develops 161 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed automatic as standard, along with shift-on-fly 4WD on the 4x4 version. The new oil burner replaces the 3.0-litre diesel that was previously available on the SUV and develops 13 bhp and 20 Nm less than the older engine.

The feature list on the BS6 Isuzu MU-X remains the same as before and you get Bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-induced front grille, split taillights, and more. The cabin gets soft leather upholstery, one-touch split and hold function for the second and third-row seats, and six airbags. There's also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, park assist with rear-view camera, traction control, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

