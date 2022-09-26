  • Home
  • News
  • Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations

Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations

Additionally, the company announced its plan to manufacture and export 25,000 vehicles in FY 22-23.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
26-Sep-22 02:21 PM IST
Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations banner
Highlights
  • Isuzu Motor India completes 10 years of operations.
  • The company commenced India business in August 2012.
  • At present, Isuzu retails the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Isuzu MU-X, Isuzu Hi-Lander and two CV versions.

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), has completed a decade in the country as the company commenced its India operations back in August 2012. Part of the celebrations included a formal get-together of all the company employees, ‘5-year’ long service awards presented to employees, and a special film featuring the ‘Equal Opportunity Initiative’ featuring the women talent in the manufacturing operations at Sri City plant. Additionally, Isuzu Motor India also announced its plan to produce and export 25,000 vehicles in FY 22-23. 

Also Read: Isuzu Motors Announces Service Camp For Customers Across India

Wataru Nakano, MD, IMI said, “IMI has successfully completed 10 years in India. It has been through many challenges; however, we have created a new niche in India with the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross (India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle (AUV)). As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, our ‘Made in India’ products are now being exported to neighbouring and gulf countries, and I am happy to announce that we are well set to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year.”

Also Read: Wataru Nakano Named President & MD Isuzu Motors India; Company Makes Two More Top Level Appointments

The current year has also seen many internal production milestones being achieved including the rollout of 50,000th vehicle, 5,000th locally made engine and 500,000th pressed part, from the Sri City plant, which are in line with the company’s plans. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Isuzu India sells the popular Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the Isuzu Hi-Lander and the Isuzu MU-X 7-seater SUV in the PV segment and variants of Isuzu D-Max S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment. 

Related Articles
Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations
Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations
1 hour ago
Isuzu Motors Announces Service Camp For Customers Across India
Isuzu Motors Announces Service Camp For Customers Across India
2 months ago
Wataru Nakano Named President & MD Isuzu Motors India; Company Makes Two More Top Level Appointments
Wataru Nakano Named President & MD Isuzu Motors India; Company Makes Two More Top Level Appointments
5 months ago
April Fools Day 2022: Jokes By Car Companies And Auto Publications
April Fools Day 2022: Jokes By Car Companies And Auto Publications
6 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Isuzu Cars

View All

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Should Nissan bring the Leaf EV to India?