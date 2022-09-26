Isuzu Motors India Completes 10 Years Of Operations

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), has completed a decade in the country as the company commenced its India operations back in August 2012. Part of the celebrations included a formal get-together of all the company employees, ‘5-year’ long service awards presented to employees, and a special film featuring the ‘Equal Opportunity Initiative’ featuring the women talent in the manufacturing operations at Sri City plant. Additionally, Isuzu Motor India also announced its plan to produce and export 25,000 vehicles in FY 22-23.

Wataru Nakano, MD, IMI said, “IMI has successfully completed 10 years in India. It has been through many challenges; however, we have created a new niche in India with the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross (India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle (AUV)). As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, our ‘Made in India’ products are now being exported to neighbouring and gulf countries, and I am happy to announce that we are well set to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year.”

The current year has also seen many internal production milestones being achieved including the rollout of 50,000th vehicle, 5,000th locally made engine and 500,000th pressed part, from the Sri City plant, which are in line with the company’s plans. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Isuzu India sells the popular Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the Isuzu Hi-Lander and the Isuzu MU-X 7-seater SUV in the PV segment and variants of Isuzu D-Max S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment.