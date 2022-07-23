Isuzu Motors Announces Service Camp For Customers Across India

Isuzu Motors India has announced its nationwide I-Care monsoon camp for owners of the D-Max range of pick-ups and SUVs. Isuzu's monsoon service camp will be held between July 25 and August 2, 2022. The camp promises preventive maintenance checks as well as additional benefits for customers. The monsoon service comprises a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, top wash, 10 per cent discount on labour, five per cent discount on parts, and five per cent discount on lubes and fluids. Isuzu India retails several offerings in the country including the D-Max commercial pick-ups, V-Cross pick-up for private buyers and the MU-X SUV

The monsoon camp will be organised at all Isuzu authorised service centres located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

More recently, Volkswagen, Renault and MG Motor India also announced their respective service camps for the monsoon season. These camps aim to keep the vehicle running in a good condition during the rains, while customers can also look at it as an opportunity to get major rework done, given the benefits on offer.