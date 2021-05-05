BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross And D-Max Hi-Lander Expected To Launch This Week

Prices of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander will be revealed later this week

Isuzu Motors is expected to launch the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander in the country on May 8, 2021. Some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that both the pick-up trucks will go on sale this week. We reached out to Isuzu India for an official response, and the company hasn't confirmed the launch date. Moreover, select dealers are accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the V-Cross and Hi-Lander models at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 50,000 respectively. The company has also teased both models on its social media accounts with the tagline, 'Coming Soon'.

The company intends to introduce two variants of the D-Max pickup range - the V-Cross and a new base-spec Hi-Lander. Notably, this is the first time that the Hi-Lander trim will be launched in India, and it could be to target customers looking for a personal pick-up at a lower price range. The upcoming D-Max Hi-Lander is essentially a slightly more premium version of the D-Max S-Cab, which was recently spotted at a dealership.

According to the previously leaked brochure, the upcoming 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 will be available in two trims - Z and Z Prestige with 2WD and 4W options, respectively. The 5-seater SUV pickup will get Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, fog lamps, roof rails, B-pillar black-out film, 18-inch alloy wheels, seven colours, and more.

We assume both the pickup trucks will get the new BS6-compliant 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine replacing the older 2.5-litre oil burner. It will be tuned to make 160 bhp at 3,600 rpm against 360 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500 rpm. While the V-Cross will get a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Hi-Lander trim is expected to get a 6-speed manual gearbox. The V-Cross SUV pickup will be offered in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options. However, the Hi-Line will be available in just a two-wheel drive option.

