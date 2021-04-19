2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander Pick-Up Spotted At A Dealership

The 2021 BS6 compliant Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant has been spotted at what appears to be a dealer workshop. The Hi-Lander will be the entry-level, bare bones, two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant of the upcoming BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is slated to be launched later this year. The company is expected to launch both variants of the D-Max together. Interestingly, this is the first time that the Hi-Lander trim will be launched in India, and it could be to target customers looking for a personal pick-up at a lower price range.

Also Read: 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Automatic Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The 2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander gets a badging on the front door and multi-spoke wheel covers

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is essentially a slightly more premium version of the D-Max S-Cab which caters to the commercial vehicle segment, however, this one is expected to be targeted towards private car buyers, similar to the D-Max V-Cross. This means it will not come with the government-mandated speed limited, and it also gets a higher ground clearance of 225 mm. based on the model in the images, other features on offer will include - multi-spoke wheel covers, a sportier and a body-coloured front bumper. The pick-up truck does get the Hi-Lander badging on the front doors, while the tailgate houses the large Isuzu logo, the D-Max badging and the 'Ddi' engine badging.

The 2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander trim's tailgate houses the large Isuzu logo, the D-Max badging and the 'Ddi' engine badging

Also Read: 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Officially Teased; India Launch Soon

As for the cabin, the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander gets a very modest-looking interior, with all-black treatment, and hard plastic panels all over. The steering is a basic 3-spoke unit with no controls whatsoever, and while there appears to be a provision for a touchscreen infotainment system, it doesn't get one. We do see a large instrument cluster with analogue dials, large air-con vents with glossy black bezels, and a manual air-con system.

The 2021 BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander trims gets an all-black cabin with basic features

Now, we must tell you that while Isuzu has launched the new-generation D-Max range globally, the new D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross models coming to India are the previous-gen models. However, in terms of powertrain choice, the pick-up will come with a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine, replacing the older 2.5-litre oil burner. While the Hi-Lander trim is expected to get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the V-Cross will also get an optional automatic transmission, as revealed by some previous spy photos.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.