2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Officially Teased; India Launch Soon

Isuzu Motors has officially teased the 2021 BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross ahead of its launch in the Indian market. The carmaker has released a teaser image of the SUV pickup on its website as well as social media handles, suggesting it could be launched in India very soon. The picture shows the front fascia and side body of the new 2021 D-Max V-Cross SUV pickup. The company has already updated its line-up to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. However, the pickup SUV is yet to receive the update.

The soon-to-be-launched 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been teased online on the brand's official website and social media platforms

The teaser image on social media reads, "Something mighty is on the way." However, the teaser picture listed on the official website reads, "We have something mighty coming your way." However, the teaser image leads to a model page which states, "Be prepared to experience V-Cross and Hi-Lander."

The overall design and styling of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup SUV is expected to remain unchanged. It will continue to sport a two-piece chrome grille, projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, fog lights, scuff plates, contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, vertically stacked taillights, and more.

On the inside, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will get an all-black interior theme, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument console. For safety, the pickup will come equipped with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, speed alert system, and more.

Under the bonnet, there will be a new BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit which will be introduced as a replacement to the 2.5-litre unit offered on the previous iteration. The new diesel unit will be tuned to make 150 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 350 Nm, while mated to a six-speed automatic transmission

