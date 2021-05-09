BS6 Compliant Isuzu V-Cross And MU-X: Price Expectation

Isuzu Motors India is all set to introduce its range of BS6 compliant passenger vehicles in the country on May 10, 2021. The automaker will be introducing the much-awaited BS6 V-Cross pick-up and the MU-X SUV and there will be a number of changes to either model. This will include a new engine, new trim options, and a new entry-level Hi-Lander variant on the V-Cross. Isuzu India has been tight-lipped about the BS6 range and it will be interesting to see the prices at which the new V-Cross pick-up and the MU-X SUV will be launched in India.

The BS6 Isuzu V-Cross pick-up is likely to be offered in two trims - Z and Z Prestige. Both models will be loaded on features including Bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLS, roof rails, rear parking sensors and more. The higher-spec Z Prestige trim though will come with roof-mounted speakers, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, front fog lamps, Hill Start and Hill Decent Control, and a transfer case protector.

India get the updated versions of the existing models, while the automaker has introduced new generation versions internationally

The pick-up is also expected to get the new Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander variant that could be the new base trim available. The model is likely to come with a front-wheel-drive configuration along with a manual gearbox while skimping on a few features in favour of a more accessible price tag. The BS6 V-Cross range will be only offered with the 1.9-litre diesel engine, while the 2.5-litre oil burner will be discontinued. The new and cleaner motor is expected to produce more power and torque than before, while also getting a bump in the kerb weight thanks to all that hardware.

With the BS6 Isuzu MU-X, the SUV will also get the updated 1.9-litre diesel engine, albeit paired only with the 6-speed automatic gearbox. The model is likely to carry the cabin and exterior elements from the BS4 version. The MU-X will be competing in the full-size SUV space and will lock horns against the Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the likes.

There's no word on the new pricing of either model but do expect to see a hike of about ₹ 2 lakh - ₹ 4 lakh depending on the model. The BS6 Isuzu V-Cross is likely to be priced from ₹ 17 lakh onwards, while the MU-X could be priced from about ₹ 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), when it goes on sale. We will get more details on the new range at the launch so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

